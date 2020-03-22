Liverpool 2-3 Atletico: Liverpool knocked out of Champions League after extra-time blitz

Liverpool’s reign as European champions came to an end at the hands of Atletico Madrid as a 3-2 home defeat saw them exit 4-2 on aggregate after extra time.

LIVERPOOL 2-3 ATLETICO MADRID | WIJNALDUM [42] FIRMINO [94] LLORENTE [97-105+1] MORATA [120]

2019: Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate)

LIVERPOOL 2-3 ATLETICO MADRID | WIJNALDUM [42] FIRMINO [94] LLORENTE [97-105+1] MORATA [120] In a tale of two goalkeepers, the La Liga side’s Jan Oblak showed why he is one of the world’s best by single-handedly holding the visitors at bay in the second half as shots rained down on his goal with the tie level on aggregate at 1-1 after Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener. By contrast Adrian, the goalkeeper who did not have a club in the summer and who was standing in for the injured Alisson Becker, had a shocking nine minutes in extra time with his error leading to Marcos Llorente’s goal after Roberto Firmino’s first at Anfield since April had put Liverpool ahead in the tie for the first time. The Spaniard then seemed slow to react to Alonso’s long-range effort, which left Jurgen Klopp’s side needing two goals in the final 15 minutes. Anfield could not deliver one of its famous comebacks as Klopp lost his first two-legged tie as Liverpool manager at the 11th attempt, with Alvaro Morata adding a third in the 120th minute. Georginio Wijnaldum headed in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross shortly before half-time to put Liverpool ahead on the night and level on aggregate.

Match finishes all-square on aggregate – extra time and penalties to be played

Firmino heads Wijnaldum’s cross against the post but then tucked in the rebound to make it 2-0 on the night

But Atletico responded swiftly as Marcos Llorente capitalised on Adrian’s error to score a crucial away goal that gave them the lead in the tie

Llorente struck again on the counter shortly after half-time in extra time to make it 2-2 on the night

Alvaro Morata adds a third in the final minutes, slotting home from a Llorente through pass

Diego Simeone LIVES for nights like this ������������������ Look at that celebration!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8X26ZsnOSw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

LIVERPOOL 2-3 ATLETICO MADRID The defending champions are gone. Liverpool will not retain the Champions League title this season after an incredibly resilient performance from Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. Adrian will shoulder the blame but Liverpool had 16 chances and couldn’t get past Jan Oblak. The visitors were clinical and that was the difference. LIVERPOOL 2-3 ATLETICO MADRID | MORATA

Alvaro Morata gives a big fist pump to the Atletico Madrid fans over in that away corner and Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn’t like it one bit. The pair have a clash of heads and receive the first yellow cards of the evening. Corner to Liverpool. It’s taken quickly but the eventual cross is cleared by Saul Niguez. Not sure why Liverpool aren’t throwing everyone forward – they still have two holding midfielders. James Milner goes in unfairly on Jan Oblak and Atletico have themselves a free-kick. Takumi Minamino comes on to replace Roberto Firmino for the closing stages. I think he’d go down in Anfield folklore if he pulled something out the hat here. Atletico Madrid are slowing things down as you’d expect. No magic from Divock Origi on this occasion as the Belgian international spins and fires dreadfully wide of the target. Less than 10 minute remaining for Liverpool to stay in the competition. Not a fingernail left inside Anfield now. It should be impossible but for some reason it feels very doable for Liverpool to pull this off. Diego Simeone is doing his normal antics on the sidelines to galvanise his side. Virgil van Dijk has moved up into the centre-forward position. Just Joe Gomez back there but it’s not really an issue because no Atletico player is leaving their own penalty area. LIVERPOOL 2-2 ATLETICO MADRID Back underway in the second half of extra time. This would certainly go down as one of the greatest comebacks of all time if Liverpool can somehow score twice.

Liverpool 2-2 Atletico Madrid Is there anyway back?! pic.twitter.com/esJ4mKbmjS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

LIVERPOOL 2-2 ATLETICO MADRID

That’s half time in extra time folks. Stranger things have happened, but Liverpool need two unanswered goals. LIVERPOOL 2-2 ATLETICO MADRID | LLORENTE

Just a bit of a lull at Anfield now as the fans attempt a few chants to galvanise their side. Atletico have taken the sting out of proceedings over the last few minutes. Now I know it’s 2-2 on aggregate, but Atletico Madrid have the advantage on the away goals rule. Liverpool have to score an unanswered goal to reach the quarter-final stage. Pressure building but there’s still over 20 minutes left to grab one. LIVERPOOL 2-1 ATLETICO MADRID | LLORENTE



FIRMINOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ pic.twitter.com/eUPOvmTa7N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

LIVERPOOL 2-0 ATLETICO MADRID | FIRMINO

Honestly, what the heck do you have to do to beat Jan Oblak!? The Atletico goalkeeper makes his umpteenth impressive save of the night to deny Georginio Wijnaldum from close range. The ball is recycled and sent in for Roberto Firmino, who gets his header horribly wrong. LIVERPOOL 1-0 ATLETICO MADRID OK, we’re back underway for another 30 minutes of fun. Atletico Madrid made a change with Kieran Trippier off to be replaced by Sime Vrsaljko. The former Spurs defender did an extremely good job tonight.

LIVERPOOL 1-0 ATLETICO MADRID It finishes 1-0 after 90 minutes and 1-1 on aggregate. To extra-time we go… Atletico Madrid think they’ve won the match into stoppage-time when Saul Niguez heads a free-kick from the left into the top corner. Those celebrations are cut short when the linesman immediately raises his flag. Just seeing the reply now… yep… he’s about two yards offside. Two minutes added time. Mohamed Salah spins and shoots but the connection wasn’t really there and Jan Oblak gathers. He then proceeds to hoof the ball into orbit to buy his side some time. Well you know what they say about bicycle kicks. Once you’ve done one that didn’t work, try, try and try again. Sadio Mane goes for another audacious effort with very similar results. At this rate, that will not be Liverpool’s last chance in normal time. Atletico are out on their feet. Mohamed Salah dances his way through three Atletico players before wrapping his left peg around the ball and sending it high and wide. Liverpool are knocking down the door. Now that would have been a goal for the ages. Georginio Wijnaldum heads the ball back to an unmarked Sadio Mane, who unleashes an acrobatic bicycle kick from 10 yards away. Over. A long way over. Still heading for extra time folks. Over in the other match, PSG are winning 2-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate. Looks like they’ll join RB Leipzig and Atalanta in the final eight.

Sadio Mane peels away from his marker before switching play for Mohamed Salah to attack. The ball is nipped off his toes by Felipe before Andrew Robertson smacks the resulting corner miles over the target. James Milner on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, which seems odd considering how well the Ox has done tonight. Looked a threat every time he touched the ball. Dangerous attacks. Liverpool 95:16 Atletico Madrid. Not quite sure what Diego Simeone’s plan is here. It doesn’t really look like he wants his side to go for the win. Seems happy with extra time and penalties as things stand. Angel Correa vs Virgil Van Dijk. Perhaps the PPV fight we never thought we’d get to see. The diminutive playmaker barges into Van Dijk and the pair have a small shoving match. That my friends, would be a bloodbath. Liverpool passes completed: 423. Atletico Madrid passes completed: 136. This has been a dominant display from the hosts but the second and all-important goal still alludes them. Final 20 minutes. We remain 1-1 on aggregate and heading for extra time and penalties, unless…

This pressure is beyond a joke now. Jan Oblak palms Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fizzed effort away before Kieran Trippier arrives to block the follow up from Andrew Robertson. How Liverpool aren’t ahead I’ll never know. Mohamed Salah’s deflected shot loops up for Andrew Robertson, who heads it against the underside of the crossbar. The Ox arrives to shank a long-ranger back into the box but Atletico hoof it clear. More bizarre antics, this time in the shape of an Adrian save. Joao Felix fires from distance and the ball skids along the surface straight to the Liverpool goalkeeper, who spills it. He did well enough to collect the rebound off the toes of Angel Correa – but not convincing at all. What happened there? Trent Alexander-Arnold sends a worldie of a free-kick in from the right and it falls straight to Roberto Firmino who… well… just tamely prods it back to Jan Oblak from two-yards away. Good enough save but a proper connection and that’s 2-0. You know the situation. If it remains 1-0 then we’re heading for extra time and possibly penalties.

Diego Simone looks worried. I mean, he always looks worried, but even more so with his side struggling to keep possession for more than five seconds. Former Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente replaces Diego Costa who, other than throwing the ball away, did very little indeed. He kicks the medical bag on his way off with the Liverpool fans loving every second of the tantrum. Right… so it’s time to take a look at what else Atletico Madrid have to offer… Well… I don’t really know. There doesn’t really seem to be a Plan B or any quality going forward. They are simply clinging on as Liverpool launch wave after wave of attack. Sadio Mane is clearly offside when volleying a delightful Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cross at Jan Oblak. The stopper makes another cracking save without realising the linesman’s flag was raised. Really bright start to the second half from Liverpool. Just so greedy. I don’t like to criticise a player for wanting to score too much but Mohamed Salah really hasn’t helped himself. The Egyptian receives the ball and drives into the Atletico penalty area. He’s got his colleagues busting a gut to join him but they needn’t have bothered as the attacker tamely fires at Jan Oblak from an impossible angle. LIVERPOOL 1-0 ATLETICO MADRID And we’re back underway at Anfield. Still lashing it down at Anfield but that’s not dampening the mood – these Liverpool fans are right up for this now. No changes for either side.

Twitter round-up Tagh: Georginio Wijnaldum emulates what this Liverpool team are about. He scores in the big games. He scores when we need a goal. He has that big game mentality only a handful of players in his position have. Fantastic player who never gets the appreciation he deserves. Ash: Joao Felix hasn’t shown any reason why he cost so much yet. Aaron: Where has this Liverpool been in the last few weeks? Even the famously conservative Diego Simeone’s Atletico can’t cope with the pace and accuracy of this Liverpool attack at the moment. Complacency was definitely creeping before the 1st leg in for Liverpool methinks. I agree, Ash. How much was he? £113million! Fourth most expensive player of all time.

Gini Wijnaldum LOVES a big goal! He always comes up trumps when Liverpool need him ������ pic.twitter.com/aGcWm8DIre — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

LIVERPOOL 1-0 ATLETICO MADRID Atletico survive a corner in stoppage time to head in level on aggregate and one behind on the night. Obviously a goal for the visitors would leave Liverpool needing to win 3-1, so Jurgen Klopp’s side cannot afford to relax. Well that certainly puts the cats among the pigeons. I did feel that Atletico Madrid were starting to unravel with neither Joao Felix or Diego Costa capable of holding the ball up to provide some respite. LIVERPOOL 1-0 ATLETICO MADRID | WIJNALDUM



Ah, the dark arts employed… Several Atletico players surround the referee after Jordan Henderson went in late on Angel Correa. No need for a card but the visitors felt it necessary to appeal for one anyway. Liverpool turning the heat up now and I think there are a few signs that Atletico are starting to falter. Huge roar from the Anfield faithful as Liverpool go close. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wicked cross from the right is flicked towards goal by Roberto Firmino but Jan Oblak pushes it away from point-blank range. Stunning save. And that’s where they get you. Atletico Madrid are perhaps lulled into a false sense of security and switch off. Mohamed Salah outmuscles Renan Lodi before squaring it Sadio Mane to fire down Jan Oblak’s throat. This has been a really nice passage of play from Atletico Madrid. The visitors have kept the ball in Liverpool territory for the last three or four minutes with a few nice flicks and tricks along the way. PSG have taken the lead against Borussia Dortmund. Neymar grabs his first of the evening to make it 1-0 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate. Liverpool’s third and fourth corners pass by without incident. Trent Alexander-Arnold tried to play the second one quickly but his delivery had way too much on it. Obviously Trent should know that quick-corners ONLY work when Divock Origi’s on the field.

Vintage Diego. Costa, who simply loves the role of pantomime villain, picks the ball up after play had stopped and simply lobbed it straight out of play. Strangely no booking for the Spanish forward. Liverpool fans won’t agree but I have a soft spot for that fella. There’s a silly check for a handball inside the Atletico penalty area. I say silly because the ball took about three deflections before the ball made contact with the hand of Felipe, who couldn’t have done anything about it. Trent Alexander-Arnold goes in with a high boot after the ball had been cleared but nothing comes of that. Opening 20 minutes gone, Atletico Madrid still lead Liverpool 1-0 on aggregate. That’s a corner to Atletico Madrid after Virgil van Dijk is forced to knock it behind with Joao Felix lurking about. It’s delivered to the near post where centre-back Felipe glances wide. Very, very good chance. It is absolutely pouring it down on Anfield. Honestly, you can barely see through the rain as we speak. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain forces a decent save from Jan Oblak when unleashing a drive from distance. The Ox is actually picking up some good positions and usually unmarked. Mohamed Salah couldn’t help himself. Sadio Mane does some good leg work when winning the ball back in midfield but the Egyptian decides to bend one towards goal and it sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are zipping the ball around nicely on this slick surface. There’s been a few nice one-twos in and around the Atletico penalty area but nothing to cause Jan Oblak any problems. Kieran Trippier arrives late to connect with a deep free-kick but he can only prod it into the side-netting. Liverpool register their first effort on target, but It’ll take more than that to beat Jan Oblak. Great ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right, Georginio Wijnaldum heads towards goal but it’s saved. In other news, there’s been some solid booing directed at Diego Costa. Liverpool are bossing the ball, as you would have expected, while Atletico Madrid sit deep and absorb the pressure. Always fascinates me when the visitors do that. Quite similar to Juventus in that they almost say ‘come on, what you got?” A scare inside 15 seconds for Liverpool as Joao Felix splits the back four with a delightful pass. Diego Costa doesn’t have the legs to quicken away so decides to unleash a tame effort instead. Straight into the side-netting. LIVERPOOL 0-0 ATLETICO MADRID The referee blows his whistle and the rain begins to pour down around Anfield. An omen? Probably not. Quite a nice moment before we started when Diego Simone went for a handshake with Jurgen Klopp but the Liverpool boss refused him because of the coronavirus. They hugged instead.

The countdown Roughly five minutes until we’re underway folks. The stadium is packed, the flags are flying and the players have just emerged from the tunnel to a wall of noise. All the cliches are being thrown out, y’know – under the lights, famous Anfield atmosphere etc etc… Taking them too lightly? Now I wouldn’t want to accuse Jurgen Klopp of taking Atletico Madrid too lightly, but the decision to pick Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over Fabinho seems a little bit strange. Just feels like Liverpool will be susceptible to the counter attack with a recently fit-again Jordan Henderson left to shield his defence alone.

Those antics… You know the ones I’m talking about. The ones that Atletico Madrid specialise in. Do I have to say it out loud? Ok, the diving, time-wasting and gamesmanship. In the first leg of their last-16 Champions League 1-0 defeat in the Wanda Metropolitano, Jurgen Klopp substituted Sadio Mane as he feared he would be dismissed after being targeted by Atletico. The hosts generated contact with the Senegal international, already on a yellow card, tried to manufacture a foul and then wildly remonstrated with the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak. “Sadio did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing, and I still thought in the next situation it will be like this (a red card),” Klopp said. “But if it was always that easy for you to get out the best player of the opponent then there is something wrong with the game. “You need always a referee who is aware of situations like this, we cannot do it by ourselves. We have no influence over that. We have to deal with it. We expect a really ‘experienced’ performance from Atletico, let me say that. In all different departments ‘experienced’ but we have to deal with that.”

Twitter round up Michael: Dropping Fabinho is a bit of a shock but Oxlade-Chamberlain should be able to create more opportunities. But – are Liverpool underestimating Atletico Madrid’s ability to counter attack by leaving Henderson on his own? Mark: Liverpool will be undone tonight by the goalkeeping version of Dejan Lovren. Adrian is a mistake waiting to happen. Matt: Diego Costa starting means he will either get booked, get a defender booked, get sent off or score. That’s why the bloke is absolute blockbuster television, Matt. Predictably unpredictable.

2019: Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate) Well we can’t NOT talk about it, right? Liverpool’s stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield last season put Klopp’s side into the Champions League final and into the history books with one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the competition. No side had previously come back from such a margin at the semi-final stage of the Champions League before, and Liverpool had to do it despite the absence of star forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. To round it all off, they went on the lift the European Cup for a sixth time in the club’s history by beating Tottenham in the final.

Elsewhere… Stunning achievement not to have mentioned the Coronavirus after 40 minutes of live coverage, but prepare yourself for a big dollop of it now. You’ll probably know that Arsenal placed some players under isolation and the Premier League postponed the London club’s match at Manchester City, after the owner of Greek side Olympiakos Pireaeus tested positive for the coronavirus. A number of Arsenal players had met Evangelos Marinakis following their Europa League round of 32 meeting in London in February. Tonight’s other Champions League last-16 second leg between PSG and Borussia Dortmund is also being played behind closed doors.

Team News Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returned to the starting line-up for the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at home to Atletico Madrid. The midfielder has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury in the first leg three weeks ago but trained this week and replaced Fabinho. Jurgen Klopp’s other change was also in midfield with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing James Milner. Diego Costa started for Atletico after Alvaro Morata was only fit enough to be on the bench. And that, in my book, is amazing news because I love that fella. Complete basket case and sure to do something crazy. He’s very similar to Mike Dean in that respect…

������ TEAM NEWS ������ Our side to face @atleti ������ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2020

The starting XI… OK, the Liverpool line up has arrived. Jordan Henderson starts while Fabinho drops to the bench. Andy Robertson returns at left-back for James Milner. And would you look at that… a certain Diego Costa starts in attack for the visitors with Joao Felix partnering him. Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Lonergan, Fabinho, Milner, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip. Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Koke, Partey, Saul, Correa, Felix, Costa. Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Morata, Lemar, Llorente, Carrasco, Vrsaljko.

No surprises in store… Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted there will be few surprises from him or his team as they seek to hold on to a 1-0 advantage. A home win three weeks ago gives them something to hang on to and throughout his career as a coach Simeone has produced sides which are masters at defensive resilience. “I think it is one of our qualities; it is a very solid quality we have,” said the Argentinian, who has won two Europa League titles and been to two Champions League finals during his time in charge. “If I tell you my plans for the game it wouldn’t be logical. “We have to keep what we can during the game. Some managers will say ‘we are going to get forward’. That would be a nice pleasant dream.” Love that about Simeone. No silly promises to visit Anfield and play gung-ho football. That would be suicide and he very well knows it.

Liverpool back on track? Defending European champions Liverpool have endured a slump in results of late that started with their 1-0 first-leg loss to Atletico Madrid, with Premier League and FA Cup defeats following in their next three outings. The Reds then bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend as they continued their march towards the Premier League title, and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be aiming to continue the revival by turning things around against Atletico at Anfield. Adrian is set to be in the Liverpool goal once again, with Alisson Becker still injured. How’s the atmosphere… Yeah… it’s… well it’s wild! Liverpool fans aren’t mucking about – there’s flares, chanting and thousands lining the streets surrounding Anfield ahead of tonight’s knockout tie. 3,000 Atletico Madrid fans have also made the pilgrimage to Merseyside. They aren’t exactly having a tea party either.

Evening… Hello everyone and welcome to our coverage of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid from Anfield. Ooft. I’ve got to admit, Cheltenham knocked me for six yesterday. I mean that financially, emotionally and psychically. I’ll tell you about that later but just wanted to subtly lower your expectations of my performance tonight. Anyway, Liverpool staged one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history last season when they beat Barcelona to reach the final. Jurgen Klopp’s team must overturn a first-leg deficit again against Spanish opposition – this time Atletico Madrid – although they head to Anfield just 1-0 down. Make no mistake, this is going to be a scorcher. Standby for team news, line ups and perhaps even a little banter folks.

LIVERPOOL vs ATLETICO MADRID Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The England midfielder has been out since injuring a hamstring in the first leg of the last 16 contest three weeks ago but trained on Sunday and Monday and is available to take his place in the squad as the Reds seek to overcome a 1-0 deficit. Left-back Andy Robertson returns after sitting out Saturday’s win over Bournemouth as a precaution but goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hip) will miss this match and Monday’s Merseyside derby. There is a minor fitness doubt over former Real Madrid and on-loan Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata but Diego Simeone is confident he will be ready. Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Lonergan, Matip, Williams, Lovren, Keita, Lallana, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi.

