Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp compared to Anfield legend Bill Shankly because of three traits

The German manager has had an astounding impact at Anfield and Graeme Souness puts that down to his abilities as a communicator, a showman and the leader of the pack

Jurgen Klopp has been compared to legendary former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly by former Reds star Graeme Souness, who believes the pair share three of the same crucial attributes.

Shankly oversaw a highly successful period at Anfield in the mid-1960s and early 70s, when he led the club to three First Division titles and one UEFA Cup.

Klopp was on the verge of securing Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title when the coronavirus outbreak saw the campaign halted.

But Souness sees huge similarities between the two managers, namely their skills as a communicator, a showman and also as a leader.

“He is a great fit for Liverpool because he feels the emotion of the place,” the ex-Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports with regard to Klopp.

“Liverpool is an extremely emotional football club, with its history, its tragedies. You get that emotion when you go to Anfield and hear You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“He is the polar opposite of what Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan were. Bob didn’t speak a great deal. With Joe, you had to lean in to hear what he was saying.

“Jurgen is more like Bill Shankly, who was a great communicator, a showman and the leader of the pack.

“Bob didn’t want to be anywhere near the leader of the pack and neither did Joe. They were happy to be in the background rather than leading from the front.

“Jurgen is different, but he understands the club and he has done the most marvellous job.”

Klopp’s deadly front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also came in for heavy praise from Souness.

“Mo Salah might score the most goals but it would be totally wrong to say this side’s attack is just about him,” Souness added. “He’s one of three very special players.

“I love watching Roberto Firmino play. A couple of years ago, I likened him to Kenny Dalglish. He’s like a big cat walking through the jungle waiting for an opportunity to do damage.

“His radar is on all the time and he’s got a great football brain, whereas Salah and Sadio Mane, they will catch your eye more because they are direct and they score more goals.”