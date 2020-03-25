Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent Timo Werner transfer demand by fans after RB Leipzig win

Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign Timo Werner this summer.

Liverpool fans took to social media to demand Jurgen Klopp signs RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner in the summer transfer window. Werner impressed against Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the Bundesliga giants won 3-0 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals.

The Germany international, 24, has publicly revealed his admiration for Liverpool, with the striker open to heading to Anfield. Werner, however, has also discussed a move to Manchester United ahead of the summer window. And Liverpool fans have demanded the Reds beat United to the RB Leipzig forward this summer after he impressed against Tottenham. One supporter wrote on Twitter: “Can’t stress how perfect I think Werner is for Liverpool.” Another said: “I believe liverpool have got a real player when we sign Werner that’s about it.”

“RB Leizbig Timo werner would fit in perfectly at Liverpool,” one Reds fan said. One fan simply put: “Timo werner. liverpool legend.” “Imagine not wanting Werner at Liverpool,” another Liverpool fan asked. “Timo Werner is dripping head-to-toe in Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, in everything he does,” another agreed. One fan wrote on Twitter: “Werner would make a lovely addition to Liverpool’s team. Raw pace and clever off the ball runs.” “Werner to Liverpool is all I want this summer,” one fan simply put. Werner put Liverpool and United on alert this week as the striker, who has scored 27 goals this season, once again talked up a move to the Premier League.