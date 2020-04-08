Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urged to rival Bayern Munich in Leroy Sane transfer race

Liverpool have been told to go all out in pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer despite Pep Guardiola’s side being unlikely to sell to their direct Premier League rivals

Liverpool and Manchester City have gone head-to-head for Premier League glory in the past two seasons and Jurgen Klopp’s men forged a 25-point lead before the enforced break this time out.

Although it has now been thrown into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds will likely be competing with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the transfer market in a bid to improve their squad.

One name that would some more quality to their front line is that of Leroy Sane, who has been linked with a move to Bundesliga leaders Bayern for some time.

The 24-year-old winger has missed all of the current campaign due to a cruciate ligament rupture, but his value is still thought to be in the region of £90m.

Former City defender Danny Mills has given his thoughts on the German’s future, and suggested that Liverpool try and sign him before approaching Wolves over Adama Traore.

He told Football Insider : ”Adama Traore makes a lot of headlines because of his pace and power but to step into a title-winning side, to replace somebody like Sadio Mane or [Mohamed] Salah – I do not think he is there yet.

“Somebody like Leroy Sane – possibly. He is coming back from injury and has been linked with a move away recently and could be surplus to requirements.

“He is young, a great talent and has experience. That would be more realistic but I do not know if Manchester City would sell to rivals.”

Guardiola was getting ready to bring Sane back into first-team proceedings before the season was put on hold, but he had warned fans not to expect too much of him on his return.

“He’s started to train with us, he is still not there. When you have an injury, especially this one for six months, you don’t train for one week and then you immediately you are there.

“You need to recover, tempo, rhythm, confidence in your knee, don’t think about the injury.

“He needs time, it’s not a case of him training and he will then immediately be there, it’s not like an ankle or a muscular injury. This injury it needs time.

“He needs weeks, what’s important is the surgery was perfect and he’s recovering incredibly well, he’ll come back stronger than before but now he needs a little bit time.”