Liverpool can learn from Inter Milan’s ‘rebuffed’ Timo Werner transfer enquiry

Liverpool transfer plans have been derailed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has swept across Europe. However, Jugen Klopp remains determined to snare Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

Liverpool look to be in pole position for RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner, it’s claimed.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is still expected to bolster his ranks once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

All football is currently on hold and the 2019/20 season might not be finished until late summer.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, transfer plans are already taking shape – and Werner is firmly on the agenda.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Inter Milan were eager to secure his signature and enquired about a deal.

However, the Serie A giants were knocked back and informed that Werner to Liverpool is ‘all-but complete’.

Arsenal hero Charlie Nicholas reckons Klopp should offload Mohamed Salah if he gets Werner through the door.

“Sadio Mane takes up the last spot [in my team],” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“He has been superb. Liverpool have had a lot of games and fatigue kicks in, so I can get that.

“Mane has played game after game after game. Even when injured, he recovers quickly.

“His goals are very important goals, and he is an unselfish player. He likes to feed players in and does respect his team-mates.

“His consistency is second to none, while his pace frightens defences.

“As much as Liverpool are talking about Timo Werner coming from RB Leipzig and potential other buys, it might be Salah that gets moved on.

“I would be careful about Mane, as I believe even Lionel Messi picked him as one of his Ballon d’Or choices.

“Salah has been great and Liverpool fans love him, but the two they may want to keep are Mane and Firmino.

“They have more options about them, not better players necessarily. Salah is that type as he gets the goals.”