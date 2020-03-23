Liverpool CEO Peter Moore makes classy supermarket gesture amid coronavirus fears

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore wants to help out the local community on Merseyside as the coronavirus crisis escalates around Europe

Liverpool supremo Peter Moore has offered up the club’s staff to struggling supermarkets.

Stores have been swamped with panic buying amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

And, with the football season postponed until at least April 30, the Reds have plenty of staff who might be able to help out.

CEO Moore posted on social media that he’s ready to send members of his match-day team to stores that can’t cope with the hordes of people.

“Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside,” he wrote.

“Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc.

“They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact.”

Liverpool will still get chance to secure Premier League glory after the FA decided that the 2019/20 season will be finished.

Klopp backed the call to halt the current campaign as the COVID-19 crisis escalates.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another,” he said.

“In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things.

“Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.”