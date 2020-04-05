Liverpool could win title behind closed doors in radical new Premier League proposal

The Premier League are being forced to think outside the box to ensure that the season is completed.

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes have been boosted by new plans to finish the campaign, but they may win the title behind closed doors. The Reds are agonisingly awaiting the chance to resume their season and remain within two wins of being crowned champions.

The Premier League has suspended all play until at least April 30 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which continues to grip the UK. With the peak expected to be in around three week’s time, there has been huge concern about when the season will be allowed to resume, let alone finish. Yet according to the Daily Mirror, a radical new proposal is now being discussed which will see all matches played behind closed doors. All players would be kept away from the public in hotels which would be deep cleaned to prevent risk of infection. JUST IN: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plots £74m transfer to finally replace Philippe Coutinho

The players would effectively be in quarantine all the time they are not on the field. The Premier League, EFL and FA remain determined to get the season finished at all costs. UEFA have already given them a helping hand by postponing the European Championships by another year. July 12 is the date being targeted for the season’s completion, which would allow a small rest before the start of the 2020/21 campaign. DON’T MISS Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions Liverpool star spotted training alone in Sefton Park amid coronavirus suspension Liverpool are about to do something unorthodox in Timo Werner transfer chase

The government are already backing this idea, which is deemed the safest solution to the current situation. Premier League clubs may allow clubs to extend their squad to more than 25 players to combat the schedule. Matches are likely to be played in quick succession, something managers will have to take on the chin. Fans may not be allowed back into stadium until later in the year and it remains unlikely they will be allowed to watch their teams again this season. Harry Kane has claimed the season should be scrapped if it is not completed by the end of June.