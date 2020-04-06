Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk opens up on biggest struggles for footballers in coronavirus lockdown

Football around the world including the Premier League has been suspended with Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk opening up on the big struggles of the coronavirus outbreak

Virgil van Dijk admits not knowing when football and normal life can resume is one of the biggest struggles for players during the coronavirus outbreak.

But the Liverpool defender called for a patience and, more importantly, perspective as the world battles the deadly virus taking thousands of lives.

The Reds are just six points from securing their first league title in 30 years so it would be understandable for them to be desperate for the game to return.

While the football authorities continue to discuss how this season can be finished.

But the messages from within Anfield has been clear with Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and now Van Dijk saying they must be patient.

“The unknown is the difficult part because obviously everyone wants to look ahead to something, you want to think of how long it will take,” Van Dijk said.

“But I think in this case you have to just be very patient, do the right thing and stay home.

“Stay together with your family and enjoy the moments with your family, enjoy the moments of being together and make the most of it.

“We will all get past this if we all do the right thing.

“I don’t want to say take the positives out of this because there are too many negatives of it still; there are so many people dying and it’s horrible.

“But there are things that you have to take from it.

“Be sensible, do the right thing and stay home. Think about each other because you don’t only help yourself by staying at home, you help each other as well, that’s the main thing.

“Just follow the rules, follow the restrictions that have been put out by the governments in each country in the world.

“That’s the only way we come past this – and we will. I’m not doubting that at all.”

Liverpool were about to prepare themselves for the Merseyside derby last month when football was ground to a halt because of the epidemic.

They knew a win over Everton at Goodison and then another three points at home to Crystal Palace would clinch the Premier League title thanks to their whopping 25-point lead over Manchester City in second.

“This period, together with the Christmas period, is the busiest and toughest period – mentally as well – of the season,” said the Dutch defender.

“Now you have no idea what might happen, you stay at home and relax basically and do other things, play other games instead of football.

“It’s a totally different mindset, first and foremost.

“You’re not in the mood to really play football.

“Obviously you miss it and want it but there is no other way, you just have to stay put and wait for the right moment to go out there again.”

Liverpool’s first-team stars have been working at home on individual programmes given to them by the fitness team at the club.

But this week they held a group workout via video link and have held meetings with manager Klopp as they want to be ready to restart as soon as football is given the green light to return.

“We try to get into that kind of rhythm,” added Van Dijk.

“The fitness department tried to set up some sessions that we can all do together through video call and I think that’s a good idea, to stick together again and see each other – see all of each other again.

“Apart from that you just do your running and try to do at least something every day.

“Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we do a harder session to give your body what it needs because it can go quickly if you don’t do anything for quite a while.

“You have to be smart and you have to do the right things to keep your body on a certain level that you can kick on when it starts again.”