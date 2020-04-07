Liverpool face losing three players on free transfers after club’s coronavirus decision

Liverpool have made a big decision about the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are facing the prospect of losing Georginio Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren on free transfers due to a policy the club has taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Reds are shelving all discussions on incomings and contract renewals, according to the Daily Mail.

The table-topping Reds are facing the prospect of missing out on their first domestic league title in 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League is currently suspended, with clubs scrambling to find a logistical way to end the campaign. And the chaos caused by the virus could impact Liverpool’s summer plans, too. The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool chiefs have suspended all discussions on new contracts, and won’t resume until normal life resumes.

That could mean three players enter into the final year of their deals without any discussions on an extension. Wijnaldum, Lovren and Adrian are all set to become free agents in the summer of 2021 if new deals aren’t tied up beforehand. They will each be able to discuss terms with foreign clubs from January onwards, and could decide to walk away from Anfield. The Reds are already set to lose Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Andy Lonergan this summer, as they will not extend their contracts.

But they will presumably press hard to avoid losing Wijnaldum, who was a key part of last season’s Champions League-winning team. The Dutch midfielder scored twice in the historic comeback against Barcelona, and has emerged as a pivotal figure in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI. He has started in 28 of Liverpool’s games in this memorable season, finding the net three times. But if his contract isn’t sorted out soon, he could be tempted to leave next summer if a lucrative bid comes in in January.