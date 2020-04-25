Liverpool face unpaid £35m bill from Barcelona as part of Philippe Coutinho transfer deal

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January 2018 but the Catalans are yet to pay up the full £142million.

Liverpool will miss out on £35million should Philippe Coutinho leave Barcelona this summer. The Reds are still expecting to receive an additional payday because of performance-related add-ons in Coutinho’s Barcelona contract.

The Brazilian is seemingly heading towards the Barcelona exit door after failing to live up to his potential in his first two seasons at the Nou Camp. Coutinho is still hoping for a second chance under new boss Quique Setien, but that’s unlikely to materialise given the Barca board’s strong desire to sell. Barcelona are even said to be willing to reduce their asking price to around the £75m mark to offload Coutinho this summer, with the Premier League his most likely destination. His loan spell with Bayern Munich has not been entirely convincing, meaning there are question marks surrounding the Bavarian’s £109m option to buy at the end of the season.

Should Barcelona be able to offload Coutinho, it will mean they do not have to pay the full £142m fee that was agreed with Liverpool in 2018. According to the Daily Mail, they still owe the Reds £35m in performance-related add-ons. Those include a large payment between £14.5m and £20m for 100 Barcelona appearances. Coutinho is some way off that having only played 55 matches.

Additionally, Barcelona would have to pay Liverpool a fee if they won the Champions League during his time at the club. The matter is an added incentive for Barcelona to cash in this summer and free up some transfer funds. The La Liga giants are currently enduring a period of transition and may need to spend big to replace some of their ageing squad while still complying with Financial Fair Play regulations. Liverpool are likely to swerve any temptation to re-sign Coutinho, with Jurgen Klopp keen to make an example of his former player.

Anfield is now a final destination for players as opposed to a stepping stone to another big club. Coutinho himself appears to have already written off the prospect of returning to Merseyside where he spent five years. “Liverpool are flying, and it doesn’t surprise me,” Coutinho told Sports Illustrated. “We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager. “I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former teammates – so I’m just so happy for them – but that’s all. I don’t look back. “I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”