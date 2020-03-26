Liverpool fans call for new Andy Robertson role after sharing isolation clip

Liverpool star Andy Robertson is the latest star to show off his skills in coronavirus quarantine by hitting the crossbar and two corners, earning calls for a new position from fans

Liverpool fans have called for Andy Robertson to have a new position after showing off his skills in coronavirus isolation.

The Reds defender is in quarantine, with the Premier Leaguesuspended until April 30.

And his team-mates have been keeping busy, sharing their skills and antics on social media.

Footage has now emerged of Robertson, who has two goals and seven assists this season, working on his accuracy in front of the net.

In the clip, the Scot has three balls set up in front of a small goal in his garden.

The first left-footed shot shatters into the upright bar while Robertson keeps his cool.

There are also targets in the top corners, which are next in the 26-year-old’s sights.

And his next effort flies into the top-right corner, smashing the target.

After a couple of attempts, Robertson is then able to find the opposite corner of the net.

This footage was shared on the Liverpool star’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

And the Scot sent a message about his role in the squad.

“There’s a new free-kick taker when we get back,” Robertson wrote to accompany the clip.

And the Anfield faithful suggested his efforts deserved a new position.

“Get him promoted to left wing,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Left wing.”

While a third suggested giving Robertson more responsibilities.

“Would love to see you on free kicks, Robbo,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Robertson Carlos.”

A fifth even compared him to a Liverpool legend, with: “That was some John Arne Riise feels.”

With another simply writing: “Best left foot in the Premier League.”

Robertson’ full-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold shared his own dead-ball clip from quarantine, finding a garden seat.

But the show was stolen by Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, who found a rubbish bin from 40 yards out.