Liverpool have £50m Timo Werner transfer fee covered if they sell two forgotten men

Liverpool will be looking to lure Timo Werner to Anfield in the summer transfer window once the season is finally completed.

Liverpool could raise enough funds to sign Timo Werner with the sale of their two forgotten men. The Reds are stepping up their attempts to land the German hotshot who has struck 21 times in the Bundesliga this season.

Werner has a release clause in the region of £50million, which is reportedly set to expire at the end of April. Once that month has surpassed, RB Leipzig withhold the rights to bump up the asking price for their star man. Luckily for Liverpool, they are not short of money and in recent years, sporting director Michael Edwards has found new ways to bolster transfer funds. He has been dubbed a miracle worker for some of the fees the club have received for their bit-part players since he has arrived at the club in 2016. JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions

The same procedure could follow this summer, when the club have decisions to make on the future of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic. Both are chomping at the bit for a chance in the first-team but so far neither have been given an opportunity to flourish. Wilson has spent time out on loan at Crewe, Hull, Derby and Bournemouth and now feels he has the experience necessary to cut it at the top level. The Wales international recently sent a message to Jurgen Klopp while he sat out of his parent club’s 2-1 win over the Cherries. DON’T MISS Jurgen Klopp can finally resolve burning Liverpool issue during Premier League break Liverpool gem Harry Wilson tells Jurgen Klopp where he wants to play next season Liverpool cancel training for two weeks as Jurgen Klopp puts faith in WhatsApp group

“I feel like I’ve got that decision to make in the summer,” he told BT Sport. “I feel like my last two years of loans have been good and this one has been positive for me as well. “I’m finally in the Premier League which is what I’ve worked towards. “In the summer I will be concentrating on Wales but once that is done, I may have a decision to make.”

It’s hard to force your way into a team that includes the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who all rarely drop out of the starting team. Liverpool know they could make as much as £30million on the 23-year-old in a flash this summer and that may tempt them knowing it could chisel a large chunk of the Werner fee. Wilson is very highly-regarded around Melwood though, so Klopp will take his time to ponder. The Liverpool boss will also have to think twice when it comes to Grujic, who has made waves in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin.