Liverpool hero John Arne Riise and daughter in hospital after 2am car crash

The Anfield icon and his daughter escaped serious injury in the smash but has been taken in for checks as a precautionary measure.

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise and his 19-year-old daughter Arianna have been involved in after a car crash in Norway.

Both are believed to have escaped serious injury, but have been taken to hospital fora checkup as a precautionary measure.

Police found the car lying on the side of the road at around 2am in Lerstad, around five miles east of central Alesund.

Riise, 39, was understood to be driving his daughter home to Alesund from Tonsberg at the time of the crash.

Both Riise and his daughter were understood to be shaken by the incident, but have since been released from hospital.

The former left-back made 348 appearances for Liverpool, scored 30 goals in the process and was part of the Rafa Benitez’s 2005 Champions League wining squad.

