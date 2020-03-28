Liverpool hero Michael Owen tears into Atletico boss Diego Simeone after Anfield ‘genius’

Liverpool lost to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, and Michael Owen was not a happy man.

Liverpool were beaten after extra time at Anfield on Wednesday. The defending champions went into the game needing to overturn a one-goal deficit, and levelled the tie in the first half through Georgino Wijnaldum. They went ahead on aggregate in the opening stages of extra time when Roberto Firmino tapped in from close range, giving the Reds the advantage. However, just minutes later they were out of the competition after Atletico went on the attack again and scored three goals in the space of 25 minutes. JUST IN: Liverpool star James Milner backed for Leeds return on one condition

Marcos Llorente took advantage of two mistakes from replacement goalkeeper Adrian before Alvaro Morata put the game to bed in the dying moments. Atletico took a defensive stance for the majority of the game, and only had a measly 28 per-cent possession compared to Liverpool’s dominance. They only managed ten total shots compared to Liverpool’s 34, but were clinical when it mattered. However, not everybody was impressed, as Owen vented his frustrations with Simeone’s style of play while working as a pundit for BT Sport. DON’T MISS Brighton vs Arsenal postponed: Will match be called off? – INSIGHT Eddie Hearn reacts to coronavirus crisis cancelling sporting events – ANALYSIS Indian Wells: Nadal leads ATP reaction to coronavirus cancellation – REACTION

The former striker insisted that there was nothing special about the way the Argentine boss set his team up. Instead, he used the game as proof of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s brilliance. “I don’t think there’s anything genius about setting your team up to defend,” Owen said. “Everyone says Mourinho’s a tactical masterclass, yet they [only] win 1-0 away?