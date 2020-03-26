Liverpool hero Steve Nicol fumes and says Champions League exit is all down to one person

Liverpool had their hopes of retaining the Champions League ended by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blames his former side’s exit from the Champions League on goalkeeper Adrian. Reigning European champions Liverpool crashed out on Wednesday with a 3-2 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie. Liverpool led 2-0 in extra time and 2-1 on aggregate but two goals and an assist from Atletico substitute Marcos Llorente turned the tie around.

Llorente’s first goal was following a mistake from Adrian, whose attempted clearance went straight back to the visitors and the midfielder struck a well-placed shot past the Spanish goalkeeper from outside the box. Adrian was playing due to the hip injury picked up in training by No 1 Alisson last week. Liverpool were wasteful in front of goal in normal time but Nicol says there were in complete control until Adrian’s error. “Do you know what? If anybody ever questions why you spend £66million on a goalkeeper, you just saw it tonight,” Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“Liverpool were 2-0 up in the tie in extra time. “They’re through, if they don’t lose a goal, they’re through. “So yes, they could have finished it off earlier, but the fact is they lost the game because of the goalie. “They’re through at 2-0, we keep going back to the same thing, they’re through at 2-0. Champions League draw: When is the Champions League quarter-final draw? Date and schedule [EXPLAINER]

“Without the goalkeeper giving the first goal away, Liverpool go through. “Atletico Madrid, other than the first minute of the game, never looked like scoring, never got near the goal, absolutely nowhere near it, complete and utter dominance, complete and utter total control [but] because one guy then gets involved and makes a mess of it, that’s why they’re out. “You cannot look at it any other way. We can complain about missed chances – the fact is they were through with a clean sheet and the goalkeeper for the second time in three years has blown it for them.” After the match, Adrian tweeted: “Very sad and disappointed for the result tonight, clearly not what we were expecting.