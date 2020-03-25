Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reveals key tactic to beating Atletico Madrid

Jamie Carragher explained how Liverpool can beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool need to move the ball fast against Atletico Madrid to eliminate them from the Champions League, according to Jamie Carragher. The Reds will take on Atletico tonight (8pm) at Anfield after losing 1-0 in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitanp thanks to Saul Niguez’s winner.

But Carragher is not counting his former club out as he claims they can still fight back as long as they move fast on the pitch. The footballer-turned-pundit insists that Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to take risks and accept that they will lose the ball at times. But that won’t matter as long as the players remain focused and keep Atleti’s attack at bay throughout the match. The former England international is adamant that Liverpool should focus on attack starting from the back.

Carragher told The Athletic: “You’ve got to move the ball fast in a game like this. “When you get the opportunity to really attack Atletico you’ve got to go for it and that means taking risks. “You might lose the ball more than normal in trying to force it but it’s about reacting to situations and not allowing them to get organised with 11 men behind the ball. “Atletico won’t commit many players forward but on the rare occasions they do have two or three caught upfield you need to turn defence into attack quickly.

“As soon as the goalkeeper catches it, he needs to be looking to get Liverpool flying at them.” Despite losing in Madrid, Liverpool are still confident they can defend their European crown after winning the Champions League last season. The high-flying Reds are also on the verge of winning their first Premier League title in 30 years as they are enjoying a 25-point lead at the top of the table. The Merseysiders are facing a tough schedule ahead as they will take on rivals Everton on Monday (8pm) at Goodison Park.

Liverpool could be crowned champions at the Merseyside derby if Manchester City slip or else they will have to wait until March 21 (5.30pm) when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield – provided that they beat the Toffees first. Klopp, though, remains focused on the upcoming Champions League match and insists his team can’t be afraid of a potential Champions League exit. He said: “If you are afraid of going out, you cannot play with freedom and we need this freedom. “We need to play free knowing that they are really good in defending. There are a lot of opportunities for us but against such a quality team they are difficult to find. “But we know about them at least and now we have to make sure we can show them as well.”

