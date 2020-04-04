Liverpool legend slams Rio Ferdinand after Man Utd hero demands Premier League is voided

Liverpool hero hits back at Rio Ferdinand and insists the 2019/20 campaign must reach a conclusion.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has hit back at Rio Ferdinand’s comments that the Premier League should be voided. Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand claimed earlier this week the authorities should end the season now due to the coronavirus pandemic. He claims it would be the best thing for players’ safety to declare it null and void, meaning no-one wins the league and no-one gets relegated.

But with only nine games remaining, or 10 for some teams, Nicol cannot see why the 2019/20 campaign cannot reach a conclusion at some point. Nicol’s beloved Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table in the search for their first title in 30 years. “Why [void the season]? The way [Ferdinand] was talking, it was all about the safety of the players,” Nicol told ESPN FC. “Well, the players aren’t training, they’re not together, the teams aren’t together.

“When they do start playing again and are together, then they’ll be no risk to the players. “There’s 10 games to go. Listen, if we were only 10 games in, I would have absolutely no problem with voiding the season. “But the fact that you’ve got 10 games left, top-class teams player Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday – so three games in a week. “It will take you between three and four weeks to play 10 games. What is the problem with that? Man Utd want Lyon prodigy transfer, Arsenal lodge £33m enquiry, Liverpool, Chelsea latest [TRANSFERS]

Man Utd news LIVE: Ed Woodward sent £453m world-record transfer demand, striker responds [TRANSFERS]

Julian Faubert reveals which West Ham player blanked him after he signed for Real Madrid [INTERVIEW]

“You’re going to void a whole season for the sake of three to four weeks? That makes no sense to me whatsoever.” Earlier this week, Ferdinand said football matters must be put to one side during the pandemic. “I just think the Premier League should just be voided,” Ferdinand said on his Instagram Live. “Just void it. I know there are going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going ‘Oh Rio, it’s just because you support Manchester United and it’s Liverpool’.

“It’s not that, it’s just that I don’t see a way that it can be done, where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that. “All this behind closed doors business, you’re still going to have the players there. What, are the players not classed as part of society? “There are players who are going to go down lame from the illness, who might not have recovered or who will catch it from someone. “Then it spreads to other players, so it won’t be fair, it’s not a level playing field, I just don’t feel it’s right.