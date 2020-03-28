Liverpool legend slams UEFA decision which could cost Reds Premier League title

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League when football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has slammed UEFA for a lack of “common sense” after it was revealed domestic competitions must be completed by June 30 this year. UEFA made the announcement on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to end the current season on June 30 “at the latest”. However, Nicol believes it is wrong to set a date in stone because it is not clear when football will resume due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nicol’s beloved Liverpool are desperate to play the remaining matches in the Premier League to secure their first top-flight title since the Scot’s playing days in 1990. “It seems impossible that that’s going to be a hard date,” the pundit said on ESPN FC. “I mean, at the end of the day they’re making decisions right now, as much as anything else, to show that they’re actually doing something. “So I can’t imagine that this would be a hard date because it would be against all common sense to try and think you know what’s going to happen.”

Some pundits have claimed domestic seasons should be ended now and current leaders will be crowned champions. But UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says that will not be the case. Ceferin said: "I've saw and heard some again fake news that Uefa will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now. "I can say that it's not true. Our goal is to finish the leagues and we didn't recommend anything like that to any association or any league."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp insists the league season must reach a conclusion or there will be “chaos”. “Of course I feel we have to finish the league. It would just feel completely unfair,” Redknapp said on The Debate. “You can’t go null and void, that just doesn’t make any sense to me.