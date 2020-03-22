Liverpool match Man Utd’s coronavirus pledge as Anfield matchday staff are covered

Coronavirus fears may be disrupting the lives of millions involved in English football, but Liverpool have matched their bitter rivals Manchester United in paying their matchday casual workers for the fixtures that are missed

Liverpool are set to help out their matchday casual workers but paying them for the fixture that are missed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League bosses decide to postponed all fixtures up until April 30 on Thursday morning but the delay is expected to go on for longer.

The reigning European champions have now decided to protect their staff during the uncertain period, as have their rivals Manchester United.

A club statement said: “Manchester United has confirmed that it will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season.”

Starsport understands that Liverpool will also continue to pay he matchday casual workers at Anfield, and that will be in full for the three matches that have been postponed by the Premier League until April 30.

The move is expected to cost around £250,000 per match, with United offering some kind words for those that are now unable to work.

They added: ”This goodwill gesture reflects the club’s desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters.

“All Premier League games are currently suspended until at least April 30.

“Discussions are ongoing with the Premier League about what will happen to games after that date, including the four remaining games scheduled to be played at Old Trafford this season.

“The goodwill payment will be made to all matchday and non-matchday casual workers who have worked for the club in the past three months.”

Earlier this week Jurgen Klopp received praise for his comments regarding the pandemic, where he urged fans not to worry about their title plight.

He told the official Liverpool website: “I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean.

“This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”