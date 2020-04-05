Liverpool open door for Man Utd and Tottenham with Philippe Coutinho transfer decision

Liverpool don’t appear to have any interest in bringing back Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Liverpool have opted against signing Philippe Coutinho this summer, and have told the Brazilian’s representatives that they have no intention of discussing a return. That’s according to a report in the Mirror.

Coutinho is set to leave Barcelona this summer, but his future is still uncertain. Bayern Munich, where he is currently plying his trade on loan, have decided against making his move permanent. A host of Premier League clubs have been linked, but Barca’s asking price has put some of them off. Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be interested in signing him, but will reportedly only do so on loan.

One team not in the running, however, is Liverpool. The Reds are apparently unwilling to entertain the possibility of bringing Coutinho back to the club. The Mirror claims Liverpool have been in talks with Coutinho’s representatives and have communicated their stance to him. Coutinho will be 28 when next season begins, and the Premier League leaders don’t want to spend big on a player of his age.

Liverpool know Barcelona will demand upwards of £100million for his services in the summer, despite wanting him out. Munich have already balked at that price, and it is expected that others will also be put off. Liverpool in particular don’t want to fork out for him, leaving the door open to the likes of United and Tottenham. Both clubs are expected to bolster their squads in the upcoming window, and have already been linked with a host of names.