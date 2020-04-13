Liverpool players to hold minute’s silence from home on 31st anniversary of Hillsborough disaster

Liverpool flags will be flown at the club’s bases with both players and staff taking part in a minute’s silence from their own homes on Wednesday

Liverpool players and club staff will hold a minute’s silence in their homes to mark the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Wednesday.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group were due to hold their final memorial service at Anfield to mark the anniversary but this was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They plan to reschedule the service at a time when it is safe to be held.

Margaret Aspinall, chair of the HFSG, said: “On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.

“We hope to provide an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for the service.

“I would also ask that you join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember the 96 and keep the families and everyone who has been affected in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

The club has called on supporters around the world to “come together in spirit to remember the 96, their families, survivors and everyone impacted by the disaster”.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will hold their own minute silence as they continue to train from home.

The Reds also confirmed club flags will be flown at half past at their various bases.