Liverpool Premier League title boost as clubs set to call for deadline to finish season

Liverpool are 25 points clear of Manchester City and were on the brink of glory before the 2019/20 Premier League campaign ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool will be awarded the Premier League title if the 2019/20 campaign cannot be finished by June 30. That is if a band of top-flight clubs get their way at a meeting on Friday. The Premier League is indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Premier League clubs are committed to completing the campaign and resuming action “as soon as it is safe and possible to do so”.
At least nine top-flight teams, however, have held serious discussions over their reluctance to allow the situation to drag on. They will present their case to their rivals at a league summit on Friday.
The group of clubs want the campaign curtailed if they cannot squeeze in the remaining fixtures. The majority of clubs have nine games left to play while four have 10 matches still on the slate.
According to the Daily Mirror, they will propose to find a formula to complete the season because voiding it is off the table. It would allow Liverpool to be crowned champions of England while settling the Champions League and relegation spots.
It is feared that allowing the campaign to drag on would create “huge uncertainty and utter chaos”.
The issue of players being able to walk away from clubs at the end of June when their contracts expire is one of the main driving motivations.
Despite FIFA being open to the idea of short-term extensions for those with expiring deals, the clubs fear that would not work in legal practice.
At least 80 Premier League players are out of contract by June 30 and the sporting integrity of the competition is at risk if they walk away with games still ongoing.
The clubs also want an element of guarantee about next season so they can begin to plan ahead.
Up to £750million worth of television money is at stake while uncertainty also exists surrounding ticket sales, new contracts, sponsorship deals and transfers.
Premier League action looks set to resume behind closed doors in June if the Government begins to ease lockdown restrictions.
One solution to preserve the broadcasting cash that underpins most clubs’ financial model is to televise the behind-closed doors games or show more games next season.
The Government are set to announce fresh lockdown rules on Thursday with officials currently assessing the success of the initial measures brought in by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 23.
The lack of match practice and full training sessions means players will need a mini pre-season to get back up to speed in time for the restart.
The last Premier League match took place on March 9 when Leicester City spanked four goals past Aston Villa without reply.