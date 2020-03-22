Liverpool send coronavirus warning to fans before Atletico Madrid game in Champions League

Liverpool have fired a warning to their fans due to concerns about coronavirus.

Liverpool have told their fans to take extra precautions due to fears over coronavirus. The Reds welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. Atletico will bring over 2,500 fans to Merseyside and Liverpool have fears coronavirus will spread from Madrid.

There has been a major outbreak in the Spanish capital. Cases have doubled in the last couple of days. 35 people have died in Spain from coronavirus and there are fears Atletico fans travelling to Anfield could bring the deadly virus to Merseyside. Liverpool issued a statement on their official website on Tuesday night, giving guidelines ahead of the Champions League clash. Hand sanitisers will be available throughout Anfield on match day in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Their statement read: “Liverpool football club continues to monitor and implement the government’s advice on the coronavirus outbreak and ahead of our Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening, we are reminding everyone attending the game of good hygiene practices.

“There will be hand sanitisers and/or antibacterial handwash in all the washrooms at Anfield as well as posters reinforcing the official medical advice for everyone to take personal responsibility for excellent personal hygiene. “We are also taking matchday precautionary measures and players will continue to avoid handshakes prior to kick-off. UEFA will continue to use mascots for this game but they will line up to welcome the players onto the pitch and avoid any direct contact. “Any supporter displaying symptoms that are consistent with coronavirus should ensure they familiarise themselves with the chief medical officer’s advice on self-isolation. “We will continue to take the best advice from the relevant authorities and will update supporters with any further developments.” La Liga – and Ligue 1 – have announced that games will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns. Serie A has been affected most with the outbreak of the coronavirus spreading in northern Italy, leading to the Italian league being suspended until April.

Games in the Champions League have also been affected, but those in England are still going ahead as planned. It remains to be seen whether Premier League games will be played behind closed doors. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly bereft at being asked whether his players were at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus by continuing to play football. Klopp was quizzed about the coronavirus after Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea last week, where he delivered a poignant statement insisting his opinion as a football manager didn’t matter. The Spanish journalist on Tuesday though didn’t seem to get the memo as he asked the Liverpool boss whether he was worried about his players catching the virus. “Are you from Madrid?” Klopp replied. “You live in Madrid – are you not concerned?” The journalist came back saying he does not play football, with Klopp knocking his comment back.