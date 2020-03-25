Liverpool set to return to group training next week – but by video link sessions

The outbreak of coronavirus is forcing Premier League players to stay at home, but Liverpool are setting up a new system so they can train as one

Liverpool will begin group training next week by video link as they look to maintain their fitness levels.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been working on individual training programmes since the club voluntarily shut down their Melwood base just under two weeks ago amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Each player was given specific workout routines to go through at their home gyms and outside if possible.

But now first-team stars will train together from their homes via video link as the Reds prepare for their return of the Premier League.

The sessions will be led by Klopp’s coaching team from their homes as top-flights sides look for innovative ways to keep in shape.

Klopp is keen to keep his side’s fitness levels high so they’re ready to go when football is given the green light to return.

That could yet be months with the April 30 date for the return of the Premier League looking more unlikely as the pandemic situation continues to evolve.

But Liverpool are not the only club to turn to video technology for training.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has already been putting his team through their paces from their own homes.

Striker Neal Maupay has revealed Potter still puts his players through a rigorous group training session from the seclusion of their own homes every day.

Maupay said: “We are on the phone every day, teammates and the coaching staff as well.

“At the moment because we cannot train at the training-ground any more we are training at home by video conference.

“Basically, we are all on video conference and are following our physical coaches and doing exercises from home.

“That is good because we are all on the phone together, we can see each other doing exercises, we can talk and do some jokes as well and see how the boys are.

“It is good to keep that chemistry and see if there is someone who needs help or wants to chat because in this period some people may be on their own and may not have family with them.

“It is good to talk and make sure everybody is okay.”