Liverpool should be handed Premier League title says Man City advocate Noel Gallagher

Liverpool are 25 factors free from Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table– and Noel Gallagher thinks the title needs to be turned over as ‘they’ve won it anyway’

Liverpool must be handed the Premier League title as ‘they’ve won it anyhow’, according to Manchester City follower Noel Gallagher.

The Reds sit 25 factors clear at the top of the table and also two success far from confirmation– yet need to wait longer to lift it with the league suspended by coronavirus.

Their nearest rivals are City, whose defence of the title has actually not been able to match the Anfield side’s 82 factors from a feasible 87.

And Gallagher, that created hits such as “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Oasis and is a regular at the Ethiad, thinks the title must be handed to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Talking with talkSPORT, the musician stated: “They’ve won it anyhow. They need to simply provide it to them.

“I assume they need to simply start preparing for next season now since this is going to take place. Football is everything about the fans and also I don’t agree with playing video games behind closed doors.

“I do not care if there’s 6 games on a day, although obviously it will certainly make lockdown a bit much better. The games behind shut doors aren’t even that excellent to enjoy and people will certainly transform up.

“All my friends who are City followers have stated ‘if they start playing video games behind shut doors, we’re going’. It could create more trouble than it’s worth.

“But I assume that the authorities need to think regarding playing next period and also having fun with limited followers as well as social distancing in the arena and also all that.

“Liverpool have actually won the league, so they might too provide it to them. Yet the only point to quit them doing that is transfer and promo from the various other leagues.”

Not everyone thinks Liverpool ought to be handed the title, however, with previous gamer Jamie Redknapp believing a discussion prior to all 38 games were completed would certainly “trigger mayhem”.