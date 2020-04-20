Liverpool star Andy Robertson explains what squad have been doing during quarantine

Liverpool have not played since they were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 12.

Andy Robertson has shed light on life as a Premier League football during lockdown and admitted that he misses being with his team-mates on a day-to-day basis. The Liverpool squad are being forced to stay at home like the rest of the country as it battles the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool have not played in nearly five weeks but the team are doing their best to ensure they maintain their fitness levels. The European champions are just six points away from being crowned champions but will have to wait to get their hands on the title. The Premier League are targeting June 8 as a potential return behind closed doors, but nothing has been made official as of yet. Liverpool could be set to return to training at Melwood in mid-May, three weeks before the campaign restarts. JUST IN: Liverpool are about to do something unorthodox in Timo Werner transfer chase

“We get our own programmes that the fitness team have been giving out,” Robertson said. During a video call with a volunteer from the LFC Foundation, Robertson was asked how his team-mates are keeping. “They’re good, they’re good. We’ve been in contact a lot,” he said. “We’ve been FaceTiming each other and we’ve been on conference calls with us and all the staff doing yoga and bike sessions. DON’T MISS Liverpool chief Michael Edwards held Rodrygo transfer meeting after Jurgen Klopp discovery Timo Werner would have shirt number preference if Liverpool transfer sealed Liverpool could land £91m wonderkid on free transfer in Barcelona hijack plan

“It’s not like seeing them every day and you miss them a lot. “Hopefully we get to see each other soon.” The Liverpool media team have posted several clips from the first-team’s yoga session on their social media channels. Jurgen Klopp is doing his best to keep things fun while the players stay active. The German has revealed that the first-team and staff have a large WhatsApp group chat, which is being used as a comfort while everybody is stuck at home.