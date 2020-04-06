Liverpool supporters’ group send letter to CEO Peter Moore after furlough decision

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly has hit out at the club’s decision to furlough it’s non-playing staff as it has “damaged” their reputation and values

Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly have slammed the club for furloughing their non-playing staff in a letter to CEO Peter Moore.

The Reds made the decision on Saturday and were widely slammed for the move by the likes of club legend Jamie Carragher and former midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

They have now come in for more criticism from the Spirit of Shankly, who have said they are “concerned about the damage this is causing to our club’s reputation and values.”

In a letter written by the group’s chairman Joe Blott, they said: “You will have seen the overwhelmingly negative fan reaction to the club’s announcement stating their intention to furlough a number of employees.

“We understand this is essentially an employee/employer issue but as LFC’s recognised official supporter representatives we are concerned about the damage this is causing to our club’s reputation and values.”

The club’s initial statement read : “While our priority from the outset has been to focus primarily on the health and wellbeing of our players, staff, supporters and local community, the club has also committed to playing as full a role as possible in the Premier League’s ongoing response to the crisis.

“Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough. The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.

“Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended.

“Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club – on and off the pitch – with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.

“There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing.”