Liverpool team news vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted line up – Henderson call, two changes

Liverpool face their biggest game of the season when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night (8pm).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on the fitness of Jordan Henderson this week. The Reds captain returned to full training at Melwood on Sunday ahead of the club’s biggest game of the season on Wednesday evening.

Henderson has been missing from the side since the first leg in Spain nearly three weeks ago. Liverpool have been hit with another big injury, with Alisson ruled out of the clash with a hip problem sustained in training. Adrian will take his place in goal and although he has looked slightly shaky in the past two games he is more than up to the task. Atletico Madrid may look to target him from set-pieces as they go in search of an away goal. JUST IN: Liverpool decide Philippe Coutinho is transfer target if Bayern don’t sign him

Andy Robertson is set to come back in at left-back after being rested against the Cherries. Klopp has already confirmed he will play against the Spaniards. The rest of the back four remains the same, with Fabinho expected to keep his place in the midfield despite a poor showing of late. Henderson should also start if he makes it through training.

Liverpool have sorely missed his presence in the middle of the park and his team-mates will be eager to get his back involved for such a big game. Should he not make it, James Milner will start. There is every chance could drop Fabinho for the veteran after his strong showing against Bournemouth. Gini Wijnaldum will start the game in midfield.