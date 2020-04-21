Liverpool tipped to target James Ward-Prowse as Trent Alexander-Arnold cover ‘due to data’

The Southampton man has been suggested as the perfect backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and a potential replacement for James Milner, due to data analysed during his time spent playing at full-back

Liverpool would be well advised to consider a move for Southampton’s James Ward Prowse as a player who could operate in a number of positions for Jurgen Klopp, according to relevant data.

Although primarily a central midfielder for Saints, Ward-Prowse has actually played around 500 minutes at full-back under boss Ralph Hassenhuttl this season.

Liverpool are well stocked in their midfield engine room, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

But according to @DistanceCovered on Twitter and the Liverpool Echo, data suggests that Klopp could do far worse than raiding Southampton once agains to sign Ward-Prowse.

With Adam Lallana set to leave this summer, and Milner in the twilight on his career at 34-years-old, the Saints star would also help boost the Reds quota of English players.

Speaking on the Analysing Anfield podcast, Josh Williams said: “Ward-Prowse’s set-piece delivery is brilliant – you don’t get any better than him in the league.

“I can just picture him picking up the ball in that half-space position that Trent gets it in and whipping it towards the penalty spot.

“Those balls are the dream for an attacker to get on the end of.

“In terms of the stylistic nature of his game, despite him technically being a midfielder, I think if you were to put him as Trent, in the large majority of matches, he would provide a similar threat.”

Ward-Prowse has earned himself a reputation as one of the best free-kick takers in all of England since making his Premier League back in 2012.

He has netted five times from free-kicks since the start of the 2015-16 season, on a par with former Reds ace Philippe Coutinho for the most over that period.

And the star revealed his thought process behind trying to beat the goalkeeper from a dead ball situation.

“I always try to set my free-kicks just off-centre in the middle of the goal so hopefully the curve takes it away from the goalkeeper,” he said on The Football Show on Sky Sports.

“That’s my technique. If it has pace, the goalkeeper shouldn’t have a chance.

“I try and start it on the goalkeeper and make him think he has a chance, and then have it curl away.

“Thursday is usually my day for kicking a few balls. I pick a bag of balls up away from everybody else and shrug off the defenders trying to take them! I always try to take them alone and in my own space.”

In 269 career games for Southampton, Ward-Prowse has scored 23 goals and supplied 33 assists.