Liverpool trolled over Premier League suspension by Man Utd fans as wait for title goes on

Liverpool have been trolled by Manchester United fans after the Premier League was suspended due to coronavirus.

Liverpool have been trolled by Manchester United fans and supporters of rival clubs after the decision to suspend all Premier League games until April 3 due to coronavirus. The decision was made on Friday morning after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi contracted coronavirus.

Bournemouth, Everton and Leicester players are also in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus. It remains to be seen how the suspension will affect Liverpool’s Premier League title bid. The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, with Liverpool set to win their first Premier League title. However, there are fears the season could be cancelled, which could stop Liverpool from winning the league. United, Manchester City and fans of rival clubs took to social media after the suspension announcement to poke fun at Liverpool. “And the wait continues for Liverpool to win a title,” one United fan joked.

Another United fan said: “Ah well Liverpool won’t be able to break the record for the earliest ever title win now.” A City fan posted on Twitter: “Mum. Its happening. [Picture of crying Liverpool fan]” Another said: “Just void everything that’s happened this year and start fresh in August. Let’s be honest, no one really cares about Liverpool getting the league.” “Null and void this season,” a fellow fan said. Another said: “If this meant that Liverpool’s title did not count I bet people would be well up for it.” A fellow fan said: “There goes Liverpool’s title lol.” The decision to suspend all games was made on Friday morning after a crunch meeting.

A statement on the suspension read: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest. “This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus. “It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches. “The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action. However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so. “The FA is liaising with the National League pyramids (men’s and women’s) and will continue to offer guidance and support. Any decision to continue playing or to postpone their respective competitions is a matter for each league as autonomous bodies within the game.