Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League match

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream and TV information.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid clash at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Atletico have a 1-0 advantage from the first leg thanks to Saul Niguez’s early strike.

What has been said? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “Not a lot of the Atletico players have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use. “Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch. “It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat. Each player can be dangerous.

“I have the highest respect for them but there are always ways and we have to find them. We have to show we have really learned from the first game.” Atletico head coach Diego Simeone: “We have to keep what we can during the game. “Some managers will say ‘we are going to get forward’. That would be a nice pleasant dream. “But all the thoughts I have before a game it is down to how much you are motivated on the field.

“Opponents might make you suffer at times in a game, they [Liverpool] have always played almost always with a high line. “It will be a tough opponent with lots of ways of hurting you in attack. Experiences in life always help you but you have to make sure you don’t repeat mistakes.” What time does Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid kick-off? The Champions League clash kicks off at 8pm GMT. What TV channel is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on? BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will be showing live television coverage in the UK.

Can I live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid? Existing customers will be able to stream the clash via the BT Sport app. Additional streaming is available on the BT Sport website. However, there is a way for some fans to watch the match for free. EE mobile customers will be able to BT Sport coverage at no cost, thanks to a subscription plan announced by the network. The company said: “To say thanks for being with us, here’s a special sporting treat for our pay monthly mobile and tablet customers: three months’ free BT Sport on your EE phone and connected tablet. Just text SPORT to 150, register for a BT ID then download the BT Sport app and get watching!”

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid latest odds A spokesperson for thepools.com said: “Liverpool will be calling on the roar of the Kop tonight, and the spirit that saw them overturn Barcelona’s three-goal lead at Anfield last May. “Thepools.com makes Liverpool 4/7 favourites to win with Atlético drawing their last two and without an away win since January. “Home league games for The Reds have averaged 3.5 goals a game so far this season, and over 3.5 goals tonight is a very tempting 5/2. “Roberto Firmino is 21/10 to score anytime while Saúl Ñíguez is 20/1 to score first and repeat his feat from the first leg.”

