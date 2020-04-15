Liverpool’s three-step transfer policy and what it means for Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join Liverpool if Real Madrid succeed in their pursuit of Sadio Mane – but he will need to pass the three-step transfer policy in place at Anfield

Liverpool have been linked with a stunning swoop for Kylian Mbappe if Sadio Mane heads to Real Madrid.

The Sun claims the Reds are ready to turn their attentions to the Paris Saint-Germain superstar after Zinedine Zidane pressed on in an effort to land Mane.

Mbappe could be a ready-made replacement amid plenty of links with the Reds in the past and a mutual admiration between himself and Jurgen Klopp.

But in order to secure a sensational switch to Anfield, Mbappe would need to be subject to a three-step transfer policy introduced by the Reds under sporting director Michael Edwards and the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group.

Since taking on the policy, Klopp has landed the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Naby Keita to transform his Liverpool squad.

Just over a year ago, The Times uncovered the three-step process – and it could now be crucial to efforts to land Mbappe as a potential replacement for Mane.

The first step is straight-forward – the player cannot be signed unless he is wanted by the manager.

“What a player”, Klopp previously remarked about Mbappe, and there is little doubt he would want a player of his calibre in his squad.

Step two requires the blessing of FSG, with the owners having the right to say no and stop plans to buy a player.

This is where it gets more complicated.

Their new-found links to Mbappe’s sponsors Nike, as well as money landed from a deal for Mane which could net them £150million, could tempt them to sanction a move.

But, previously, Klopp claimed “it is about money of course” as he claimed there is “absolutely no chance” of signing Mbappe.

Those comments came back in November, however, and money earned from selling Mane could change FSG’s stance.

More crucially, however, the third step demands any transfers must be kept in line with the latest transfer market trends, spotting opportunities and assessing availability.

It is at this stage that Liverpool could encounter the most difficulties justifying an Mbappe move.

Paris Saint-Germain are under no obligation to sell Mbappe, who is under contract until the summer of 2022 and already cost a huge fee worth £166million.

Despite the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, wealthy PSG are in no desperate need to sell.

As a result, the 21-year-old World Cup winner would almost certainly dictate an extortionate fee with a £250m figure banded around.

Whilst big fees are increasingly the “trend” of the transfer market, it is unlikely FSG would consider a move for Mbappe in line with opportunities to replace Mane elsewhere, and they could therefore pull the plug and force Klopp to look elsewhere.

The last time that happened, however, things paid off – with Mohamed Salah highlighted as a top option under the system despite Klopp being keen on the likes of Julian Brandt and Julian Draxler.