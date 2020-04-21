Lockdown police rights in full: The things you CAN and CAN’T do as police detail rules

POLICE have issued a new set of rules detailing what people can and cannot do as the lockdown measures have been extended for another three weeks. Here are the police rules in full.

Lockdown has been extended for three weeks, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the Prime Minister as he recovers from coronavirus in his Chequers country home, announced last night. Now, police officers have issued guidelines on what is a ‘reasonable’ excuse to leave the house, including but not limited to food shopping. The three-page document has been produced by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing, and appears to be drawn from guidelines issued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Entitled “what constitutes a reasonable excuse to leave the place where you live”, the document has never been made public before. And while it was designed to help police enforce the emergency restrictions that came into effect three weeks ago, the new guidelines suggest some police have been applying the rules in the wrong way. The release of this document comes after some police forces have been criticised for heavy handling over the crisis. Last week, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley was forced to make a u-turn after threatening his officers would start to look in people’s shopping trolleys if they continued to flout the rules. But what are the new rules, and what do they really mean for me and you? Express.co.uk takes a look.

Police lockdown measures in full Acts which are allowed include buying a small amount of a staple item or necessity and buying tools to repair a fence broken down by bad weather.

Brits will also be allowed to stop to eat lunch to break up a long walk, or driving to the countryside and walking, where the idea is that more time will be spent walking than driving. Employees will still be allowed to travel to work, whether or not they fall under the key worker category, as long as they are not able to do this work from home. However, police have also issued some non-reasonable reasons for going out, which they expect nobody to do. People have been told they are not allowed to be working from home in a local park or public bench for long periods of time. Scroll down for a full breakdown of the new rules.

The R0 value, the rate of infection, was “almost certainly below one in the community”, meaning infected people were passing the virus on to less than one person on average. Mr Raab continued: “But overall, we still don’t have the infection rate down as far as we need to. “We’ve come too far, we’ve lost too many loved ones to ease up now, especially when we’re beginning to see that our efforts are starting to pay off. “There is light at the end of the tunnel but we are now at both a delicate and a dangerous stage in this pandemic. “If we rush to relax the measures that we have in place we would risk wasting all the sacrifices and all the progress that has been made. “That would risk a quick return to another lockdown with all the threat to love that a a second peak of this virus would bring and all the economic damage that a second lockdown would carry. “We need to be patient a while longer, so please please stay at home, save lives and protect the NHS.”

But while Mr Raab says lockdown is extended for three weeks, Nadine Dorries has been bandying around another figure – and it could mean we’re in lockdown for a whole lot longer than anticipated. Ms Dorries has said the UK will be in “full lockdown” until a coronavirus vaccine has been made – which experts say won’t become unavailable for at least 18 months. The health minister said on Twitter: “Journalists should stop asking about an ‘exit strategy.’ “There is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine. “Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy.”

