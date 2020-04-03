Lockdown UK: When will lockdown start? Is the UK on lockdown?

BORIS JOHNSON has announced a number of new social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. So when will lockdown start?
As coronavirus cases continue to increase every day in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tonight people will only be allowed to leave their homes in certain circumstances. In his address to the nation, Mr Johnson urged people to stay at home, to help prevent the spread of the virus and to save lives.
The Prime Minister gave his address at 8.30pm on March 23, and he said the new measures are now active.
He said: “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home.
“Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.
“That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes – shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible, one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household, any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.
“That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home.
“You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say No.
“You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.
“You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine — and you should do this as little as you can.
“And use food delivery services where you can.
“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”
In addition, other premises like libraries, outdoor gyms, playgrounds and places of worship will also be closed.
All social events, including weddings and baptisms, will not be allowed to go ahead.
An exception has been made for funerals, which will still be able to be held in the present time.
The measures will be in place for at least three weeks, and will be under constant review.
Mr Johnson added that the Government may be able to relax the measures in three weeks time, if the evidence suggests such a move is possible.
The latest measures come as the UK death toll reached 335.
Thousands of people across Europe have tested positive for COVID-19, and every day the number of UK cases continues to rise.
Many have expressed concern over reports of people not observing advice to keep their distance this weekend.
Crowds of people were pictured at UK parks and beaches on Mother’s Day, despite the Government’s advice to stay home and keep at least two metres distance from other people.