Logan Williams dead: How did Logan Williams die?

LOGAN WILLIAMS who played a young Barry Allen on CW’s The Flash and Miles Montgomery on the period drama When Calls the Heart has died aged 16. How did Logan Williams die?

Actor Logan Williams has died at the age of 16. Logan’s mother announced the news to Tri-City News and said she was “absolutely devastated” and is unable to grieve with her family due to the coronavirus crisis and social distancing from family members.

She added: “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild.” Michelle Gauvin, Logan’s representative, told USA Today in an email: “We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss. Logan was an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit. “We will all miss him tremendously. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

After hearing of his death Logan’s Flash co-star Grant Gustin paid tribute to logan in a post to social media which wrote: “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.” Grant added: “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. “Sending love to everyone.”

How did Logan Williams die? The cause of Logan’s death is yet to be revealed. Express.co.uk will update this page when more information is released. Fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the young actor.

One wrote: “It is quite heartbreaking when someone dies so young during a time of crisis R.I.P. #LoganWilliams, who played a young Barry Allen of #TheFlash”. Another said: “RIP Logan Williams. He was such an amazing young Barry Allen and I am so sad he passed away. “I’m sending love and courage to his friends and family”. A third wrote: “This is beyond sad. So young. Just beaks my heart. My thoughts go out to his family. #LoganWilliams”

