LoL Server Status: League of Legends friends list gone as Riot Games launch Valorant

League of Legends servers might be experiencing issues this evening, at a time when Riot Games are already busy with the launch of Valorant’s Closed beta. Here’s the latest news.

League of Legends server down reports are spiking for the second night in a row with reports suggesting more connection issues for the game across the world.

According to the independent outage monitor downdetector, league of legends has received a surge of reports with the majority of issues relating to ‘online gaming’ issues.

In the past few minutes both downdetector.co.uk and downdetector.com have seen a sharp spike of users reporting issues with the games PC client.

Further digging would also suggest thats players friends lists have completely vanished.

There’s numerous players reporting issues on Twitter and several social media channels, just like the below:

“@RiotSupport looks like @LeagueOfLegendsfriends list is down? Can’t invite people to games”

and

“Right side of client completely missing, including notifications and friends list. Cannot join a friend’s game, even if they invite me.”

Currently, though, the Riot Games server status page is showing all services as working properly.

It comes at a time when the games main servers are likely under increasing pressure with the developer also concentrating on the launch of Valorant – Riot Games new 5v5 tactical hero shooter – in Closed Beta.

Stay tuned for updates.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated with new information as it becomes available.

