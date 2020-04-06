Looking at long-term impact of Covid-19 crisis: Latest news from Noteworthy

OUR COMMUNITY-LED investigative journalism platform, Noteworthy, recently launched a project on the long-term impact of Covid-19 in Ireland and how they can help plan the nation’s rebuild and recovery.

A major concern that came through in submissions from the public was how the coronavirus crisis will impact mental health in this country. Another submission asked how our outpatients’ waiting lists would ever recover from the impact of an already strained health system.

Some other recurring concerns coming in – or solutions to be sought – are what all this will mean for Ireland’s housing situation, its vulnerable children, and the future of work.

Submit your concerns

They have already started working on some of these stories and hope to fund this through their general contributions fund. If you wish to support that drive, contribute what you can here.

However, it’s not too late to send them your ideas and you can do this by sending them a note on what worries you most about what Ireland will look like in six months’ time to noteworthy.ie/entry.

Noteworthy numbers

76 – Articles published, funded through proposals or our general fund.

Open proposals compiled from ideas sent to us by the public. 4 – Proposals on their way to being funded soon: Parent Rights (84%) tackling legal limbo of same-sex couples, Academic Uncertainty (63%) looking at precarious contracts at third level, Speak or Survive (46%) on support for survivors of sexual abuse and Dead End (44%) investigating Galway’s planned ring road.

Follow the links above if you want to find out how you can get these projects over the line. The investigations can’t begin until the proposals are funded so please spread the word via friends and social media.

Fully funded

Funding for two projects got over the line last week and Noteworthy have now started working on these important investigations. Thanks so much to you, our readers, for making this happen.

TRAPPED WITH TORMENTORS: This project proposal was launched last week and thanks to your generosity was fully funded in just 36 hours. The team are investigating a suspected increase in domestic abuse during Covid-19 and exploring measures that might better help victims after the crisis.

If your home life is difficult right now because of the actions of someone close to you, Noteworthy wants to record your experience – anonymously, mindful of your safety. If you can tell them what life is like for you during this lockdown, contact [email protected] – but ONLY if it is safe for you to do so.

BANKS OF THE LEE: This is the biggest project to be funded to date. The entire team is working on this investigation and will look at issues relating to flooding in Cork including what has been done to date as well as what may have been overlooked.

Other new proposals

A number of new proposals were launched in the past month that are currently open for funding. Latest proposals are related to the impact of Covid-19 and this will be the focus of new investigations throughout the crisis.

CARING FOR CARERS: What’s life like for care workers in the coronavirus crisis? Have the HSE and the Department of Health addressed the concerns of those working in the sector?

LIVING IN THE SHADOW: What is the impact of wind farms on local communities? Are current guidelines and noise limits are being enforced by local authorities?

PRIVATE TREATMENT: Are private wastewater works more polluting than public plants? How many are in operation around Ireland and are they up to scratch?

UNLUCKY FOR SOME: Is bingo causing gambling addiction? Has the number of online bingo players increased and how is the Government policing this industry?

SHIRT OFF YOUR BACK: What are bogus ‘charity’ clothes collectors doing with your cast-offs? What impact do these scams have on genuine charities?

FUELLING RETIREMENT: Are Irish pensions contributing to the climate crisis? Are people given the option by pension providers about investing in fossil fuel companies?

How to help

You can also help Noteworthy in a few other ways:

Fund their Covid-19 project through the general fund

Fund a specific proposal

Share a proposal and tell your family and friends about their work

To find out how a contribution is used, or anything else about how Noteworthy works, click here. You can also find us on Twitter and on Facebook and if you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to email [email protected]

Thanks so much for your continued support!