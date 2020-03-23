Lorenzo Sanz dead: Former Real Madrid president passes away due to coronavirus

The former Real Madrid chief has been suffering with coronavirus in recent weeks and has tragically passed away

Ex-Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has passed away after suffering with coronavirus.

The Spaniard was at the club’s helm between 1995 and 2000, overseeing a period of vast success.

The 76-year-old was admitted to hospital this week after initially refusing to leave his home in order to not strain the resources amid the pandemic.

Sanz tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from a fever for over a week before his admission.

Real Madrid issued a statement to their former chief on March 18, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Dear Lorenzo Sanz, all our support and best wishes,” a tweet from the club read.

“A lot of strength and a lot of encouragement from the entire great Madrid family. #RealMadrid.”

And Lorenzo’s son Fernando issued an update on Friday evening.

“We’ve finished speaking to the doctor and the news isn’t good at all,” he said on social media.

”As well as respiratory failure, he also has a renal failure due to the serious infection.

”We have to wait 24 hours but, due to his age, it’s complicated.

”The worst thing is not being alongside him.”

But tonight Spanish press report the 76-year-old has passed away.

Sanz first arrived on the Madrid board back in 1985.

10 years later he was president, with Fabio Capello in the dugout.

Madrid won two Champions League titles during Sanz’s tenure.