Lori Loughlin and husband claim they weren’t aware of Olivia Jade’s fake resume

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli claim they knew nothing about their daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli’s falsified resume where she claimed she was a crew athlete.

A copy of that resume that Olivia submitted to schools claiming she was an accomplished rower, even though she never participated in a crew program, was released by prosecutors this week.

The 20-year-old’s parents claim that the first time they saw the fake resume was when it was released by prosecutors and they didn’t help create that document.

‘They didn’t have anything to do with it,’ a source said to People Magazine.

‘The handwritten part isn’t in any of their writing. They don’t even know enough about crew to know what awards are prestigious or not.￼ They are not capable of falsifying a resume like that, because that’s not their world,’ the source added.

A second source close to the celebrity couple said that the application was ‘not filled out by anyone in the Giannulli family. It was filled out unbeknownst to them by someone at USC.’

Loughlin, the 55-year-old actor from the hit 90s sitcom Full House, and her fashion designer spouse, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are two of dozens of wealthy parents who were indicted last year in the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal.

They’re accused of paying to get their daughter Olivia Jade into USC as a crew recruit even though she was never actually on the team.

The falsified resume states that she was a coxswain, the lead position on a rowing team, with the group MAC Rowing with skills in awareness, organization, direction and steering. The resume also listed off a series of gold, silver and bronze medals won in various rowing competitions.

The recently-released resume includes a summary paragraph that calls Olivia Jade a ‘highly talented’ athlete who ‘has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.’

It also claims that her sister is ‘currently on our roster and fills the position in our #4 boat.’

The resume was released Monday in a trove of evidence that prosecutors claim bolsters their case.

The release was in response to a legal motion by the Giannullis’ lawyers seeking telephone, text messages and interview transcripts between investigators and Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the college admissions scam.

While the resume is redacted to conceal the name of the child, it lists the high school graduation year as 2018, the year that Olivia Jade completed her studies at Marymount High School in the trendy Bel-Air section of Los Angeles.

In the massive college admissions cheating scandal Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and claim their actions were completely legal.

They claim they made a legitimate $500,000 donation to USC, which prosecutors claim were payments to get their two daughters into the school.

Loughlin and Giannulli face trial later this year.