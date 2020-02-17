Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli ask to push college admissions scandal trial back to 2021

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their college admissions scandal trial pushed back to 2021 say one superseding indictment should be dismissed as they are being tried alongside numerous defendants.

Lawyers for the Full House actress and other parents accused in the scandal, argue they need more time to go over complex details of the case and won’t be ready to go to trial until next year.

Federal prosecutors in Boston have said the first trial for the wealthy parents still fighting the charges should begin in October and that Loughlin and Giannulli should be tried in the first group. But they disagree their USC donations charge should be grouped with parents accused of wrongdoing involved with other colleges, or those who cheated on their children’s admissions tests.

Prosecutors have provided the defense with more than 1.9 million documents, consisting of more than 3.2 million pages, and more than 300 hours of audio and video, said Robert Popeo, an attorney for another parent charged in the case, media executive Elizabeth Kimmel.

The substantial amount of evidence, outstanding pretrial motions and ‘general complexity’ of the case make a trial this fall impossible, and the first trial should begin no sooner than next year, a lawyer said Wednesday.

The Response Memorandum was also filed on behalf of defendants Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane Blake, Todd Blake, I-Hsin ‘Joey’ Chen, Amy Colburn, Gregory Colburn, William McGlashan Jr., and John Wilson.

Attorney Sean Berkowitz, who’s representing Loughlin and Giannulli, said in a response filed Wednesday: ‘Given the volume of outstanding discovery, the timeline for resolving dispositive motions, and the general complexity of the case, Defendants disagree that a trial beginning in October 2020 is feasible.

‘Accordingly, Defendants propose starting the first trial in February 2021.’

The judge will ultimately decide when the trials will begin.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither was a rower.

Authorities say the money was funneled through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant Rick Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme.

Loughlin’s lawyers have indicated they will argue that the couple believed their payments were legitimate donations and have accused prosecutors of hiding evidence that would support their claims of innocence while trying to bully them into pleading guilty.

Other parents are accused of paying to have someone cheat on their children’s entrance exams or similarly paying bribes to get them admitted to schools as fake recruited athletes.

Lawyers for Loughlin, Giannulli and other parents are also moving to dismiss the ‘Fourth Superseding Indictment (FSI) on several grounds, including that the Government has failed to state an offense’ and that it’s improper for them to be tried ‘en masse for the conglomeration of distinct and separate offenses committed by others’.

That indictment charges 15 defendants with conspiring to commit bribery, fraud, and money laundering; 11 with conspiring to commit federal programs bribery, four with substantive counts of bribery and fraud, one with a substantive count of federal programs bribery, and filing a false tax return.

Arguing that the government alleges a wide range of conduct that spans a range of years, he said the case ‘lacks an organizing principle and makes no effort to treat like defendants alike’.

The lawyer wrote that where two ‘separate and distinct conspiracies, involving different participants’, defendants intend to file motions for severance ‘on the basis that a joint trial will result in substantial prejudice’.

‘Some Defendants are alleged to have defrauded solely the University of Southern California (USC) by making “corrupt” donations to help secure the admission of their children; other Defendants allegedly defrauded different universities,’ the filing continues. ‘Other Defendants, by contrast, are alleged to have defrauded testing companies by failing to follow certain exam rules.’

The filing recognizes that a single trial for defendants would be unworkable but suggests the parents alleged to have made donations to USC-related organizations are tried together.

‘As to fairness, Defendants’ proposal seeks to form trial groups that minimize the instances in which evidence will be introduced that, while relevant to one Defendant, is irrelevant and prejudicial as to another Defendant,’ Berkowitz explained.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for February 27.