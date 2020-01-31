Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s $28million Bel-Air estate hits the market ahead of trial

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have listed their multi-million dollar California estate, complete with a sprawling yard, a pool and olive trees, for sale ahead of their October trial for their role in the college admissions scandal.

The property was used as collateral for their $2million bail for fraud charges they received in the college admissions scandal in 2019.

The couple and more than 50 other people were snagged in a federal investigation where wealthy parents allegedly paid thousands of dollars to bribe their children’s way into top universities across the nation.

Authorities say Loughlin and Giannulli paid a total of $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

Sources told TMZ that the couple has a habit of selling their homes every three to five years to tackle another architectural challenge.

It is being sold for an astounding $28,650,000million.

After Loughlin and Giannulli purchased the home 12,000 square-foot home for $13.9million in 2015, they tried to sell the estate two years later for $35million before taking it off the market in July 2018.

The home comes with six bedrooms and nine baths, making it spacious enough to share with their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella.

On the outside, the home is surrounded by luscious green grass and is adjacent to the ultra-exclusive Bel-Air Country Club.

As of 2011, the famed social club had an initiation fee of $150,000.

Guests arriving at the mansion will drive through the double-gated driveway where they have the option to park in one of five driveways.

Visitors can then walk up stone steps towards a large wooden door nestled between a series of hedges with several olive trees.

Once inside the Mediterranean-style home, the family’s pristine foyer stuns with white walls and wooden accents that line the staircase.

Also inside the foyer are at least five glass doors that let the California sunlight light up the room and allow residents to walk into the breathtaking backyard.

Further into the house are several sitting rooms that appear to have all been designed with different color schemes and interior decorations to give off different vibes.

One living room uses hues of blue and gray to contrast the white walls. It contains two gray couches, two blue chairs and a grand piano in the corner.

Three archways lead residents into a nearby bar room with an array of alcohol and reflective counter with a gold colored sink.

Much like the rest of the home, the bar room has several windows and glass doors to allow light to filter into the space.

A small reading room is perfect for residents to spent an afternoon snuggled underneath blankets or walk through glass doors that open into the backyard.

People can make delicious meals atop marble counters inside the property’s kitchen before eating at an indoor table or outside on a wooden buffet.

All of the six bedrooms appear to follow the home’s white wall, large window furnishings. Several of the rooms have doors that open to the yard.

One of the nine bathrooms is a gorgeous white marble space, while a separate restroom directly contrasts with a nearly all-black design.

Outside the home, a comfortable looking patio allows residents to overlook the Bel-Air Country Club, as does a second story balcony.

A rectangular pool surrounded by white marble can be found on the left side of the home.

Loughlin and Giannulli became embroiled in Varsity Blues, the federal investigation that found several wealthy parents were illegally bribing their children’s way into several different universities.

The celebrity couple maintains their innocence as they face three charges and potentially 45 years in jail.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors revealed that Loughlin, Giannulli, and three other parents will appear in a Boston courtroom in October for their first trial.

Two more trials are scheduled in early 2021 and late spring of 2021 for the other 10 parents who pleaded not guilty to bribing college administrators hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children into top universities.

Both parents have pleaded not guilty to committing fraud, money laundering and bribery in an effort to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, into the University of Southern California.

If the couple does not change their plea to guilty, Olivia Jade and Bella may be forced to testify against their parents during the trial.

According to US Weekly, a source close to the matter said that Loughlin has been told by her legal team ‘that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction’.

Loughlin reportedly asked her lawyers if there was anything that could be done to prevent their testimony.

‘She was told there wasn’t unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty,’ the source told the news site. ‘Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution.’

The revelation comes after a prosecution filing in the case targeted defense claims by the actress and her fashion designer husband, who are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California in the guise of crew team members.

Hundreds of pages of emails, transcripts of recorded calls and financial and academic records were filed earlier this month in response to claims that prosecutors withheld evidence favorable to the couple and the couple’s contention that they believed the money would go toward legitimate donations to USC.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among dozens of wealthy parents who were charged with participating in schemes organized by college admissions consultant William ‘Rick’ Singer to bribe coaches and university insiders or cheat on entrance exams.

Assistant US Attorney Eric S. Rosen wrote that the couple ‘specifically rejected this “legitimate approach,” and pointed to emails exchanged between Giannulli and an official in USC’s development office, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The official, whose name was redacted in the documents, offered to ‘flag’ the 2016 application by their older daughter and asked ‘if I can be at all helpful in setting up a 1:1 opportunity for her, customized tour of campus for the family, and/or classroom visit’.

Giannulli told the development official: ‘Thanks so much, I think we are squared away.’ He forwarded the exchange to his wife and added: ‘The nicest I’ve been at blowing off somebody.’

Prosecutors allege that Giannulli had already been conspiring with Singer to pass his daughter off as an elite coxswain for the crew team.

An email from Singer to Giannulli had asked for ‘a picture with her on an ERG (rowing machine) in workout clothes like a real athlete’.

Six days before the USC official’s email, Singer had said in an email to Giannulli: ‘Got it all. Profile is being made as a coxswain and USC is awaiting my packet with the transcript, test scores and profile.’

The prosecution alleges the USC athletic department’s third-ranking administrator, Donna Heinel, soon after presented the couple’s daughter as a recruited coxswain to a USC admissions committee that approved her ‘based on falsified athletic credentials’.

Prosecutors say the couple then wrote a $50,000 check to a USC account controlled by Heinel and wired $200,000 to Singer.

The couple is accused of repeating the process a year later to get their younger daughter into USC.

Documents show that in March 2018 several high schools contacted USC because they were puzzled that certain students were being admitted as recruited athletes, the Times said.

Marymount High School in Los Angeles, which was attended by Loughlin’s two daughters, ‘doesn’t think either of the students are serious crew participants,’ a USC employee wrote in an email.

Heinel was asked to investigate and wrote the next day that Loughlin’s younger daughter rowed for a ‘competitive’ club and USC’s coach ‘thinks she has talent’.

A year later, Heinel was arrested and charged with scheming to sneak unqualified students into the university. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, fraud and bribery.

Rosen, the assistant US attorney, wrote that no USC officials interviewed by prosecutors knew payments from Singer’s clients ‘were a quid pro quo’ for admission, apart from those who have been charged with crimes.

Singer has pleaded guilty and agreed to work with investigators in hopes of receiving a more lenient sentence.