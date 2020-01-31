Lori Loughlin’s criminal trial is set for October in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s criminal trial for their role in the college admissions scandal is set for October.

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday in documents obtained by DailyMail.com that the first trials should begin in October with Loughlin, her husband and three others parents scheduled to appear in Boston federal court.

Two more trials are scheduled in early 2021 and late spring of 2021 for the other 10 parents who pleaded not guilty to bribing college administrators hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children into top universities.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering and bribery and if they do not change to a guilty plea their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade may be called to testify come October.

According to US Weekly, a source close to the matter said that Loughlin has been told by her legal team ‘that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction’.

Loughlin reportedly asked her lawyers if there was anything that could be done to prevent their testimony.

‘She was told there wasn’t unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty,’ the source told the news site. ‘Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution.’

The revelation comes after a prosecution filing in the case targeted defense claims by the actress and her fashion designer husband, who are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California in the guise of crew team members.

Hundreds of pages of emails, transcripts of recorded calls and financial and academic records were filed earlier this month in response to claims that prosecutors withheld evidence favorable to the couple and the couple’s contention that they believed the money would go toward legitimate donations to USC.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among dozens of wealthy parents who were charged with participating in schemes organized by college admissions consultant William ‘Rick’ Singer to bribe coaches and university insiders or cheat on entrance exams.

Assistant US Attorney Eric S. Rosen wrote that the couple ‘specifically rejected this “legitimate approach,” and pointed to emails exchanged between Giannulli and an official in USC’s development office, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The official, whose name was redacted in the documents, offered to ‘flag’ the 2016 application by their older daughter and asked ‘if I can be at all helpful in setting up a 1:1 opportunity for her, customized tour of campus for the family, and/or classroom visit’.

Giannulli told the development official: ‘Thanks so much, I think we are squared away.’ He forwarded the exchange to his wife and added: ‘The nicest I’ve been at blowing off somebody.’

Prosecutors allege that Giannulli had already been conspiring with Singer to pass his daughter off as an elite coxswain for the crew team.

An email from Singer to Giannulli had asked for ‘a picture with her on an ERG (rowing machine) in workout clothes like a real athlete’.

Six days before the USC official’s email, Singer had said in an email to Giannulli: ‘Got it all. Profile is being made as a coxswain and USC is awaiting my packet with the transcript, test scores and profile.’

The prosecution alleges the USC athletic department’s third-ranking administrator, Donna Heinel, soon after presented the couple’s daughter as a recruited coxswain to a USC admissions committee that approved her ‘based on falsified athletic credentials’.

Prosecutors say the couple then wrote a $50,000 check to a USC account controlled by Heinel and wired $200,000 to Singer.

The couple is accused of repeating the process a year later to get their younger daughter into USC.

Documents show that in March 2018 several high schools contacted USC because they were puzzled that certain students were being admitted as recruited athletes, the Times said.

Marymount High School in Los Angeles, which was attended by Loughlin’s two daughters, ‘doesn’t think either of the students are serious crew participants,’ a USC employee wrote in an email.

Heinel was asked to investigate and wrote the next day that Loughlin’s younger daughter rowed for a ‘competitive’ club and USC’s coach ‘thinks she has talent’.

A year later, Heinel was arrested and charged with scheming to sneak unqualified students into the university. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, fraud and bribery.

Rosen, the assistant US attorney, wrote that no USC officials interviewed by prosecutors knew payments from Singer’s clients ‘were a quid pro quo’ for admission, apart from those who have been charged with crimes.

Singer has pleaded guilty and agreed to work with investigators in hopes of receiving a more lenient sentence.