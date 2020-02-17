Lori Vallow sent angry text after husband cut he rout of $1m life insurance policy

Cult mother Lori Vallow’s estranged husband had changed his life insurance policy to make his sister the beneficiary of the $1million payout and not Lori before he was shot dead.

Vallow is in Hawaii with her current husband, Chad Daybell. She is refusing to answer questions about where her children, Tylee, 17, and JJ, seven, are. The kids have been missing since September when they vanished in Idaho.

In July, Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, dead.

Cox, who is now also dead after dying of mysterious circumstances in December, told police at the time he killed Vallow in self-defense.

In a new episode of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace which airs on Thursday at noon, it is revealed that Lori sent a furious text message in the days that followed having just learned that Charles had switched the beneficiary of his life insurance policy from her to his sister.

It is unclear when he changed the policy.

The text, sent to Kay by Lori read: ‘5 kids and no money and his sister gets everything.’

It is unclear whose ‘5 kids’ she was referring to. In addition to Tylee and JJ, Lori has an adult son, Colby, from a previous relationship.

Charles had told his sister Kay – who is JJ’s biological grandmother – that Lori no longer wanted to look after JJ.

He and Lori adopted JJ after they got married. Not long before Lori separated from Charles, she took Tylee to Hawaii for an extended visit, leaving JJ behind with Charles.

Kay told CrimeOnline that the text message was her final piece of contact with Lori.

Police are yet to issue an arrest warrant for Lori or Chad, despite them failing to produce Tylee or JJ for a recent court appearance in Idaho.

The judge had asked her to prove the children were still alive but she flouted the order and stayed in Hawaii with her new husband.

Kay and her husband have been begging her to tell them where the children are for months.

Before leaving Idaho, Lori moved her children’s belongings into a storage unit.

She also sold JJ’s service dog.

She and Chad got married in Hawaii on November 5. She then returned to Idaho.

Later in November, a relative asked police to perform a wellness check on the children, who had not been or heard from since September.

When police in Rexburg, Idaho, went to Lori’s home to ask where JJ was, she told them he was in Arizona.

The officers left the property, seemingly satisfied with her answer. When they realized no one had heard from the children though for months, they went back the next day.

Lori and Chad had, by then, fled the home.

They were tracked down on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, where they have been living in a gated community, but refused to answer questions on the children’s whereabouts or well being.

In December, Lori’s brother Alex died in mysterious circumstances not long after getting married in Las Vegas.

Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy, died in similarly mysterious circumstances in October, two weeks before he and Lori got married.

On Wednesday, it emerged Lori was telling friends she is waiting for the ‘media hype’ surrounding her case to die down.

April Raymond, spoke to Dateline NBC for a special about the disappearance of JJ and Tylee.

Raymond said Lori has been ‘telling people there’s a lot of media hype around her right now. And she’s waiting for that to die down.’

Raymond added: ‘I would describe it as something a little more serious, a lot more serious.’

Chad, 51, is a prolific author of 25 books focusing on doomsday scenarios and near-death experiences. He is what’s known as a ‘prepper’ – someone who is getting ready for the End of Times – and was a member of a group called Preparing a People.

Last month DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that Chad had been kicked out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints back in the fall after he declared himself a prophet.

Lori reportedly began reading Chad’s writing while she was living in Hawaii with Charles, JJ and Tylee between 2014 and 2017.

It’s unclear how or when exactly Lori and Chad met, but family members say it was sometime around June 2018.