Lorraine chat interrupted by unexpected guest as fans cringe at video call chaos

Lorraine Kelly’s chat was thrown into chaos while she interviewed Steve Bland as there was an unexpected interruption which halted their interview, leaving fans giggling

Lorraine Kelly interviewed Steve Bland on today’s Good Morning Britain, but their chat went into chaos after he was interrupted live on air.

The 60-year-old Scottish presenter was chatting to Steve about starting to date again after tragically losing his wife Rachel.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Steve was talking to the host via video, but his son Freddie wasn’t happy and kept telling his dad to be quiet.

He said during the live interview: “Be quiet dad I can’t hear it.”

When the discussion turned to the Covid-19 pandemic, Freddie yelled: “I washed my hands!!”

Lorraine and Steve fell into fits of laughter at the unexpected guest, but applauded him for sending the correct hand-washing message to viewers.

Later the child continued to interrupt the interview, with his dad saying: “He’s been into his football.”

Freddie shouted from across the room: “I haven’t been into football that much.”

Lorraine laughed saying: “I love kids.

“Steve I think we’re going to have to let you go now” as the interview wasn’t going anywhere as the child continued to speak to the father.

Lorraine made headlines last week after Keith Duffy and his Boyzlife bandmate Brian McFadden were interviewed on GMB.

Keith was explaining that they’d released a charity single to raise funds for the elderly amid the coronavirus crisis.

The pop star was talking, but the video call began to fail, with Lorraine shaking her head, not able to understand him.

When video call began to glitch, the awkward phone call ended when Keith seemingly ‘hung up the phone.

His image suddenly disappeared from the screen, as the star appeared to end the dodgy video call.

Lorraine said: “It’s kind of gone a bit awry.”

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV.