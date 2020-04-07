Lorraine Kelly hits back at viewer who claims guest was ‘bored’ during live interview

LORRAINE KELLY – who fronts her own self-titled show on ITV – has hit back at a viewer who claimed Dua Lipa looked “bored” during her interview with the popstar earlier this week.

ITV host Lorraine Kelly, 60, has been broadcasting her show from the Good Morning Britain studios amid changes due to the coronavirus. On Monday, the presenter was joined by popstar Dua Lipa, 24, who discussed her new music and the COVID-19 pandemic on the show.

The popstar discussed releasing her new album early for fans during the current UK lockdown. The New Rules hitmaker caught up with Lorraine via video link. During her appearance, she spoke while leaning her head on one hand from her home, appearing relaxed. Sharing her thoughts about the coronavirus, she said: “Now that we’ve seen on the news how things have escalated, it’s not just the flu, it doesn’t just affect the older generation. “It is incredibly dangerous, yes for some younger people, our immune system maybe stronger, but it’s about thinking about all people together and working collectively. Eddie Large dead: Little and Large comedian dies aged 78

The singer went on to urge people to “stick together” and “stay inside” as advised by the Government. She added that she doubts the UK will go back to normal life without its citizens “taking this seriously”. After the interview, one viewer suggested the popstar looked “bored” as they took a swipe at the host. The Twitter user wrote: “I don’t blame Dua Lipa for being bored, probably gutted being interviewed by someone from her grans generation #lorraine.

“@reallorraine and why ask her about the Coronavirus she was there to promote her new album.” Hitting back at the viewer, Lorraine replied: “I don’t think she was bored. She was delightfully chilled relaxed. “She released her album early because she wanted to spread a bit of joy. You take care of yourself xxx.” Many viewers also shared their thoughts on her post. George Clooney’s plan with wife Amal Clooney is halted amid concerns [PROPERTY]

Eamonn Holmes details ‘sadness’ at being away from Ruth Langsford [EXCLUSIVE]

Susanna Reid slams runner for ‘coughing’ near her amid coronavirus [CORONAVIRUS]

One user commented: “I thought she was just cool & relaxed!” A second wrote: “Well said @Lorraine,” while a third added: “There’s always one!” After receiving many comments from Twitter users who disagreed with them, the person in question replied: “Gosh really sorry my bad.” ITV has made several changes to their schedule in line with the Government’s advice to social distance and stay at home.

Earlier this month, Lorraine stepped in to present an extended version of Good Morning alongside Piers Morgan, in Susanna Reid’s absence. The latter stayed away from the show for two weeks after her son, who she lives with, developed coronavirus symptoms. The presenter told fans her son was suffering with a persistent cough and was self-isolating with him. Susanna returned to the show earlier this week.

I don’t think she was bored. She was delightfully chilled relaxed.