Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim, 51, credits antimalarial drug with being ‘secret weapon’ against coronavirus

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim has credited an antimalarial drug for his recovery from coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening the 51-year-old said he felt ‘back to normal’ and had not needed hospital treatment.

Kim, who will remain in self-isolation until Monday, claimed to ‘have no symptoms’ other than congestion and believes that the antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine was the ‘secret weapon’ to his recovery.

‘I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I practically feel back to normal. I am lucky enough to be in the 80% of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization,’ revealed the Hawaii-based actor in the nearly seven-minute video.

Kim’s personal physician prescribed him a ‘drug cocktail’ that consisted of the antiviral medicine TamiFlu, the antibiotic Azithromycin, a Glycopyrrolate inhaler, and the antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine.

Though all of the medicines worked in conjunction to aid in Kim’s healing process, the actor stated that Hydroxychloroquine was the ‘secret weapon.’

According to Kim, the drug ‘has been used with great success in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus’ and was the drug mentioned by President Trump during a White House press conference earlier in the week.

President Donald Trump has continually pushed drugs used for malaria as a treatment option for coronavirus and his embrace of them has caused twinges in the medical community.

‘This would be a gift from heaven, this would be a gift from god if it works. We are going to pray to god that it does work,’ the president said Saturday.

However Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has ‘cautioned’ about their use.

Dr. Tony Fauci said President Donald Trump was ‘talking about hope’ when he bragged that malaria drugs could be a ‘gift from god’ to cure coronavirus

‘The president is talking about hope for people and it’s not an unreasonable thing to hope for people,’ Fauci said at daily White House press briefing

‘My job is to ultimately prove without a doubt that a drug is not only safe, but that it actually works,’ he said

Kim addressed this. ‘[Fauci] said that evidence suggesting the drug was promising was anecdotal and that is correct. It means it was studied, but only based on personal accounts,’ said Kim, who cautioned viewers to remember that he was not a doctor.

‘Well, add my name to those personal accounts because I am feeling better.

‘I won’t say this is a cure and i won’t say definitively that you should go out and use it, but what I will say is that I believe it was crucial to my recovery,’ worded Kim carefully. ‘I believe the entire mixture of drugs was crucial to my recovery.’

Another crucial point the actor brought up was that he began taking his ‘drug cocktail’ prior to the onset of the virus’ signature fever.

Daniel refused to speak in specifics about his dosage, since it was ‘tailored specifically’ to him, but he encouraged people to visit their doctors and found out the dosage that would work most efficiently for them.

The Hawaii Five-0 star was able to nail down his diagnosis thanks to a coronavirus test kit, but the actor stated that he would not undergo another test due to the national shortage.

‘There just aren’t enough tests for everyone who needs them,’ he said. ‘This continues to be a serious problem in our country, not to mention the shortage of medical supplies.’

To conclude his lengthy video, Kim noted that he ‘won’t be addressing the politics of this issue’ in his personal health updates going forward.

‘My political beliefs may not be the same as yours, but especially in times like this what’s most important is that we put people over politics and take care of one another.’