Louise Minchin: BBC Breakfast host responds to viewer after interview ‘breaks hearts’

LOUISE MINCHIN – a host on BBC Breakfast alongside Dan Walker – took to Twitter and reacted to a viewer who talked about the broadcaster’s “difficult” interview on the show yesterday.

BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, 51, was praised by a viewer after her “heartfelt” interview with a young woman named Candice, whose mother died from coronavirus aged 58. Taking to Twitter, the former thanked the social media user for their message as her co-star Dan Walker said the discussion “broke a lot of hearts”.

The person in question took to the micro-blogging site and penned: “@louiseminchin I thought your interview with Candice this morning was really sensitive and heartfelt. You held her hand ‘virtually’ through a difficult interview.” In view of her 181,000 followers, Louise simply replied: “Thank you.” It comes as Candice spoke via video link on BBC Breakfast about the death of her mother Anne from COVID-19. She took the opportunity to warn viewers to remain at home during the nationwide lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives.

“I just think if you have to go to the shops, fine, but just go by yourself,” Candice mused. “Make sure that you wash your hands and you keep yourself clean.” She continued: “But if you don’t need to see people just stay in if you can. “I admit I was going a bit stir crazy being stuck indoors. Even these past two weeks but luckily I have a garden.”

A visibly emotional Candice urged the British public to remain indoors and not meet up with their friends as she talked about her mum’s death. She added: “It’s just not worth it. I’m never going to see my mum again. “My mum was only 58 and it just wasn’t her time. I just don’t think people understand it. “That’s why I started doing my first video and wanted to get out there because no one is really seeing the families and their suffering.”

Candice continued: “Obviously the news is saying over 11,000 people now are going through this. “This is just the worst pain in the world and I just think it’s just not worth it. “It’s just not going outside and meeting up with your friends.” BBC Breakfast host Dan retweeted a clip of the emotional video with his 625,000 followers.