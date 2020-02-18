Loved-up Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pack on PDA at Disneyland after dropping $165m on LA mansion

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have been spotted spending Valentine’s Day together during a romantic trip to Disneyland before dining out at an exclusive restaurant.

The billionaire Amazon founder and his TV host girlfriend were seen strolling hand in hand through the California theme park flanked by security guards.

The couple looked content as they sampled Disneyland’s rides and shared a moment as they embraced.

Bezos and Sanchez took the Valentine’s trip days after it emerged that they had splashed out on LA’s most expensive home about 40miles away from the resort, paying David Geffen $165million for Warner Estate.

The couple, whose affair was exposed in a National Enquirer article in January 2019, hours after his divorce to wife MacKenzie was announced linked arms and held hands as they explored the adventure park.

Sanchez threw her arms in the air on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster and they also took a ride on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The pair dined out at exclusive Club 33, a five-star restaurant in the amusement park with an often lengthy waiting list for membership.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the Amazon CEO had forked out out $255 million on two luxury Los Angeles mansions with his girlfriend.

The tycoon bought a sprawling mansion from media mogul and friend Geffen in a transaction that set a record for the Los Angeles area. Bezos paid $165 million for the nine-acre estate in Beverly Hills, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 13,600 sqft Georgian-style Warner mansion, which boasts terraces, guest houses, a tennis court, and a nine-hole golf course, is said to be covered in paintings by famous American artists and includes a floor once owned by Napoleon.

He paid another $90 million for the vacant Enchanted Hill estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood that was sold by the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Geffen’s Warner Estate, which he bought for $47.5 million back in 1990, was not listed on the market but he had reportedly been trying to sell it for several years.

Bezos has recently been spending much of his time in Hollywood with Sanchez, a former TV news anchor.

Bezos has been embroiled in a fallout since their affair was revealed. He and his paid consultants have accused Saudi Arabia of hacking his phone and leaking his intimate texts and photos to the National Enquirer.

However, the brother of Sanchez, Michael, has been reported to be the source of the leaked messages, and that she in fact sent copies of the messages to her brother.

Michael Sanchez denies being the Enquirer’s source, and has sued Bezos for defamation, saying the Amazon founder spread malicious rumors that he leaked the sexual text messages.