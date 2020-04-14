Lucifer cast: Who is Lauren German? Meet the Chloe Decker star

LUCIFER season 5 is expected to drop very soon on Netflix and ahead of the final series, fans are curious to more about the main cast of Lucifer. Here is everything you need to know about actress Lauren German.

Lucifer fans do not have much longer to wait as season five of the supernatural comedy-drama is expected to premiere in Spring 2020 on Netflix. Since the show first premiered in 2016, Lucifer has featured the same main cast, consisting of Tom Ellis, Rachel Harris DB Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and Lauren German. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about German and what is in store for her character in season five.

Who is Lauren German? Lauren German is an American actress from Huntington Beach, California. Outside of Lucifer fame, German is best known for playing DHS agent Lori Weston in CBS’s Hawaii Five-0. German is also well known for her role as Lesley Shay in NBC’s Chicago Fire, a role she played from 2012 until 2015. She also reprised her role in two episodes of the Chicago Fire spin-off, Chicago PD.

Lucifer fans may also recognise her from her role as Rose in Sex, Love and Secrets and Henley Boone in Happy Town. German has also appeared in TV movies, including The Lone Ranger and Surrender Dorothy. Since landing the role of Chloe Decker in Lucifer back in 2016, Decker has not appeared in any other film or television roles. Her first major acting role was in the 2002 romantic film A Walk to Remember as Belinda, starring alongside Shane West and Mandy Moore.

German then starred in the horror films The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Hostel: Part II. Other film credits include Standing Still, It Is Fine! Everything is Fine and The Divide. In Lucifer, Lauren German plays actress turned LAPD detective Chloe Decker.

She has a daughter Trixie (played by Scarlett Estevez) with her ex-husband Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). At the end of season three, her co-worker Lucifer Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) true identity was unveiled, revealing that he was the devil. In Lucifer four, Lucifer realised that Chloe was immune to his powers of persuasion and that he was vulnerable around her, removing his powers of immortality.

Throughout the past four seasons, Chloe and Lucifer have had a will-they-won’t they relationship but in the season four finale, Chloe finally confessed her true feelings for Lucifer. In return, Lucifer did not say ‘I love you’ but he did say “My first love was never Eve, it was you, Chloe.” Sadly, her love was not enough to keep Lucifer on Earth and he returned to hell at the end of season four. At the moment it is unknown if Chloe will venture to Hell to visit Lucifer, but one thing is for sure, Lucifer will not be gone from Earth for long.

German and Lucifer star Tom Ellis have both confirmed that Chloe and Lucifer will be reunited but how and in what sense remains unknown. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, German did open up about Chloe and Lucifer’s relationship in the final season and if there could be a Deckerstar wedding on the cards She said: “Chloe is heartbroken but she’s trying to almost play it cool more or less with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). They’re going out, drinking a lot, they are dancing. “But also, Maze is helping her as a bounty hunter at the LAPD. Chloe has no idea where Lucifer is. She’s heartbroken but has no idea how to show it.” When asked if Lucifer is ready for marriage, German told Entertainment Tonight: “The eternal bachelor? Well, if it’s the right person like it has been in my actual life. But yeah, who knows? “Could the Devil get married? In the presence of God? We’ll see.” “I don’t know if there’s a wedding but I wonder where the wedding would be if there was.” German also envisioned their wedding day. She said “I would say black dress, tons of fire, like in Hell, and maybe a very heavy classical piece. “Maybe Wagner or, you know, some awful acid metal, death metal!”

