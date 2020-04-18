Lucifer season 5 release date: Has Netflix confirmed Lucifer release date in new tweet?

LUCIFER season 5 is eagerly awaited by fans of the series. But has the release date been teased by Netflix?

Lucifer fans have been patiently waiting for the fifth season of the show to be released on Netflix, with any news about a potential release date eagerly anticipated. The show is much-loved by viewers and season five will mark the latest – and potentially final – outing of the devilish drama.

Has Netflix confirmed Lucifer season 5 release date? Netflix has been keeping quiet about when the new season of Lucifer will be released – until now. Posting on April 8, Netflix France dropped its biggest clue yet that the series is on its way. They wrote: “Can you feel the flames from hell? Lucifer season five arrives soon… (we promise we’ll give you a date).” This left fans extremely excited as the creators have been keeping quiet about the exact release date of the show so far.

As well as this, some viewers were left worried after filming was halted on the fifth season during production on the season five finale. However, it seems like viewers need not be concerned as the series is splitting its season five into two releases. This means there will be two parts of eight episodes for viewers to get stuck into. So while Netflix has not yet confirmed when the series will be dropping, it seems like the news will be announced very soon.

Season four was released on the channel back on May 8, 2019 and fans are hopeful for a similar air date this year. Back in March, Maze star Lesley Ann-Brandt also teased how the first part could land around then too. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “We are so lucky because 99 percent of our show was shot. “So they can still air the first episodes and I imagine that maybe, I don’t know, but I imagine it’s probably going to be around the same time when we aired the last seasons. So maybe May or June?”

The news that the release date is almost upon them sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter with many excited by the prospect of new episodes. One fan tweeted Netflix back saying “This is like an emotional rollercoaster,” to which the streamer responded “We’re being diabolical, we know.” Another guessed the show might be coming on May 8 again, but Netflix teased: “That was last year.” At the moment it seems like Netflix is keeping its viewers guessing about when exactly it will land. But when it finally does arrive, it is expected the new series will pick up from the ending of season four, which saw Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) return to Hell after Chloe Decker (Lauren German) admitted her feelings to him. Speaking about where we’ll see them next, actor German spoke to Entertainment Tonight as well. She said: “Season five picks up… Chloe is heartbroken but she’s trying to almost play it cool more or less with Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt).

“They’re going out, drinking a lot, they are dancing. But also, Maze is helping her as a bounty hunter at the LAPD. “Chloe has no idea where Lucifer is. She’s heartbroken but has no idea how to show it.” Ellis also teased Lucifer may not spend too much time in Hell in the upcoming outing. He added to the publication: “You find out a lot of stuff in the first episode actually about what Lucifer’s intentions are, so I’ll leave it at that as a tease.”

